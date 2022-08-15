Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina Andras
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Phoenix New Times
Chef Chingona: Silvana Salcido Esparza Celebrates 20 Years of Innovating Mexican Food at Barrio Café
When chef Silvana Salcido Esparza opened Barrio Café with business and then-life partner Wendy Grubler on July 11, 2002, the tiny kitchen of the new restaurant flooded the same day. But Barrio Café, a restaurant that refused to follow preconceived notions of Mexican food and didn't let a little...
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes
Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually.
argusjournal.com
Hollywood Star Cuts Entering the Phoenix Market in a Big Way!
Las Vegas, NV, August 16, 2022 — McapMediaWire — All American Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: AAGC) is very pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase a chain of Hair Salons located in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area. After extensive negotiations, on...
Phoenix New Times
Florida's ThrashBack Records Finds Gold In Arizona's Metal History
Most of the time when Arizona and Florida are joined at the hip, it’s because someone in the media is making fun of the less than stellar activities of our sun-baked residents. Perhaps it is the combination of excessive heat or high humidity that makes decision-making flawed and flaky. Either way, it’s nice to be able to share some good news about how our two states work together.
Inhabitat.com
Micro-city in the desert embraces a utopian, sci-fi design
Arcosanti is a futuristic city located in the high desert of Paradise Valley, Arizona. It was designed by the late Paolo Soleri who broke ground on this project in 1970. In the late 60s, his concepts were embraced by the “hippie” counter-culture, dreaming of a utopian existence with life on a more human scale.
thefoothillsfocus.com
The Empire Group of Companies closes on 40 acres near TSMC for $14.37M
The Empire Group of Companies recently closed on 40 acres near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company north of the Valley where it plans to build approximately 354 single-family homes for rent. The proposed development will be named the Village at Bronco Trail. The Land Advisors Organization team of Bret Rinehart,...
Phoenix New Times
These Restaurants Aren't Burger Joints. But They Serve Some of the Best In the Valley
It's hard to find anything more classic and comforting than a good old burger and fries. There's no shortage of specialty burger places in the Valley, from ubiquitous fast food chains to trendy burger bars, and hip barbecue joints. But this is a list for those wanting to dig a...
Phoenix New Times
Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend In Metro Phoenix
This weekend, metro Phoenix is ready to dine, drink, and raise money for a good cause. Complete with a nice Italian meal, a new restaurant and club's grand opening, and an afternoon of beer and dogs, here are three food and drink events to fill your weekend from Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21.
santansun.com
Chandler home inventory increasing as prices drop
Chandler already more than three times the number of homes on the market than it had a year ago as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rate, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said last week that if no new...
AZFamily
World War II traveling museum filled with artifacts stolen from Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bill Gaston and Scott Dunkirk looked through the World War II artifacts they still have left. Unfortunately, most of their other military memorabilia was stolen when someone drove off with their traveling museum. “There are things in there I know we won’t be able to replace,”...
kjzz.org
Report: Phoenix will see hotter temperatures and longer heat waves in coming decades
It’s hot now, but Phoenix is only going to get hotter over the next 30 years. A new report from the climate research firm, First Street Foundation, projects Maricopa County could see days that reach 125 degrees by the middle of this century. "We'll look back at this summer,...
ABC 15 News
Three cities in Maricopa County are buyer’s markets
For over a year, Arizona families have struggled to compete when it comes to buying a home. However, new numbers show that some cities in Maricopa County are becoming a buyer’s market. “I’d say it’s fair to say most of the Valley is in a balanced market with buyers...
Phoenix New Times
New Restaurants and Bars Along Mill Avenue Welcome Students Back to Tempe
Summer is coming to a close and bright-eyed Arizona State University students are descending on Tempe. Classes start on August 18 and students are ready to study, grub, and party. And just like every year, the fluctuating social hub of Mill Avenue has had its transformations. Here is a roundup...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
Phoenix New Times
Key to the City, Stolen Oscar: It's Been a Big Week for Mesa's Troy Kotsur
Even for someone who won an Oscar this year, Mesa-born actor Troy Kotsur has had an eventful few days. On August 11, Kotsur, who was the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting (Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie CODA), received the key to the city of Mesa from Mayor John Giles.
kjzz.org
Fazoli’s announces the location of its first Phoenix restaurant
The fast-casual restaurant Fazoli’s, making a long-awaited return to Arizona, will open its first new location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4, the company revealed on Twitter on Monday morning. Fazoli’s announced in March it was coming back to the Phoenix market after more than a decade. The...
Considering a side hustle? Phoenix couple finds success renting backyard
Record high inflation and rising costs on just about everything could be hurting your wallet. It could also have you thinking about picking up a side gig for some extra cash.
KOLD-TV
Sun City woman billed $1,700 to deliver a $500 patio set
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --Lori Ankrom recently downsized to a Sun City condo, and one of the first things she wanted to do was bring the inside out by buying new patio furniture. “We wanted to use that as another room,” Lori told On Your Side as she pointed to her front patio. “The patio would be a room where we could hang out, read and drink coffee.”
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
