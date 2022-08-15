ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
argusjournal.com

Hollywood Star Cuts Entering the Phoenix Market in a Big Way!

Las Vegas, NV, August 16, 2022 — McapMediaWire — All American Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: AAGC) is very pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase a chain of Hair Salons located in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area. After extensive negotiations, on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Florida's ThrashBack Records Finds Gold In Arizona's Metal History

Most of the time when Arizona and Florida are joined at the hip, it’s because someone in the media is making fun of the less than stellar activities of our sun-baked residents. Perhaps it is the combination of excessive heat or high humidity that makes decision-making flawed and flaky. Either way, it’s nice to be able to share some good news about how our two states work together.
ARIZONA STATE
Inhabitat.com

Micro-city in the desert embraces a utopian, sci-fi design

Arcosanti is a futuristic city located in the high desert of Paradise Valley, Arizona. It was designed by the late Paolo Soleri who broke ground on this project in 1970. In the late 60s, his concepts were embraced by the “hippie” counter-culture, dreaming of a utopian existence with life on a more human scale.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

The Empire Group of Companies closes on 40 acres near TSMC for $14.37M

The Empire Group of Companies recently closed on 40 acres near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company north of the Valley where it plans to build approximately 354 single-family homes for rent. The proposed development will be named the Village at Bronco Trail. The Land Advisors Organization team of Bret Rinehart,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend In Metro Phoenix

This weekend, metro Phoenix is ready to dine, drink, and raise money for a good cause. Complete with a nice Italian meal, a new restaurant and club's grand opening, and an afternoon of beer and dogs, here are three food and drink events to fill your weekend from Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21.
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler home inventory increasing as prices drop

Chandler already more than three times the number of homes on the market than it had a year ago as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rate, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said last week that if no new...
CHANDLER, AZ
#Indian Food#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Indian Cooking#Good Food#Indian Cuisine#Food Drink#Royal Taj#North Indian#British
ABC 15 News

Three cities in Maricopa County are buyer’s markets

For over a year, Arizona families have struggled to compete when it comes to buying a home. However, new numbers show that some cities in Maricopa County are becoming a buyer’s market. “I’d say it’s fair to say most of the Valley is in a balanced market with buyers...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

New Restaurants and Bars Along Mill Avenue Welcome Students Back to Tempe

Summer is coming to a close and bright-eyed Arizona State University students are descending on Tempe. Classes start on August 18 and students are ready to study, grub, and party. And just like every year, the fluctuating social hub of Mill Avenue has had its transformations. Here is a roundup...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Key to the City, Stolen Oscar: It's Been a Big Week for Mesa's Troy Kotsur

Even for someone who won an Oscar this year, Mesa-born actor Troy Kotsur has had an eventful few days. On August 11, Kotsur, who was the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting (Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie CODA), received the key to the city of Mesa from Mayor John Giles.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Fazoli’s announces the location of its first Phoenix restaurant

The fast-casual restaurant Fazoli’s, making a long-awaited return to Arizona, will open its first new location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4, the company revealed on Twitter on Monday morning. Fazoli’s announced in March it was coming back to the Phoenix market after more than a decade. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sun City woman billed $1,700 to deliver a $500 patio set

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --Lori Ankrom recently downsized to a Sun City condo, and one of the first things she wanted to do was bring the inside out by buying new patio furniture. “We wanted to use that as another room,” Lori told On Your Side as she pointed to her front patio. “The patio would be a room where we could hang out, read and drink coffee.”
SUN CITY, AZ

