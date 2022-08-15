ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Classified Information#Fbi#The Justice Department#State#The White House
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NPR

Consider This from NPR

On January 3, 2017, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stood on a crowded stage in front of rows of neatly draped American flags. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yes, sir. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: This is pretty cool. SHAPIRO: He was leading a ceremonial swearing-in and photo op...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

What's at stake for Trump in multiple court cases that are unfolding this week?

Today, a federal judge in Florida hears arguments for unsealing an affidavit. It's the document supporting the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former President Trump. A judge read that affidavit and authorized the search. Documents already unsealed show the search revealed many boxes of documents marked classified or top secret. But Republican officials and news organizations want to see the underlying justification. We've called on former state and federal prosecutor Elie Honig. Good morning.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

News brief: Allen Weisselberg plea deal, immigration poll, COVID boosters

A longtime executive at the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud in Manhattan criminal court today. That would make Allen Weisselberg the latest Trump ally to be convicted at trial or plead guilty to a felony. He worked for Donald Trump long before he ran for president.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy