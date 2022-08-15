For most of us, it required a global supply chain disruption to realize that semiconductors power nearly everything. From cellphones to cars, to refrigerators, small silicon transistors keep the global economy running. But Taiwan, China and South Korea dominate manufacturing of the most advanced microchips. So Congress recently passed the $260 billion CHIPS and Science Act, with more than $50 billion to build new manufacturing facilities called fabs. I spoke with research analyst Will Hunt of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology about the U.S. dependency on tech from abroad and how that relates to the tensions between China and Taiwan.

