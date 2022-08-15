Read full article on original website
NPR
The United Nations wants to avoid a nuclear disaster in Ukraine
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine where he is calling for the Russian and Ukrainian armies to back away from a nuclear power plant over fears of a nuclear catastrophe. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine, where he's calling for the Russian and Ukrainian armies...
NPR
Some see Iran's assassination plots as yet another reason not to revive nuclear deal
Feeling vindicated by recent evidence of an Iranian plot to kill former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, opponents to reviving the nuclear deal with Iran are pressing their case. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Opponents of the Biden administration's goal to revive the nuclear deal with Iran got an unexpected, if...
NPR
$4 Trillion: How The Biden Administration's Legislative Successes Became Reality
President Biden had the narrowest possible Democratic Majority in the Senate when he took office. Yet the Biden administration's legislative successes continue to pile up. He signed the American Rescue Plan just a couple months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall. Most recently Biden signed the inflation reduction act into law. These three legislative packages total up to around 4 trillion dollars.
NPR
Russia will let inspectors enter occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Putin says
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will allow international inspectors to enter a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that Russian forces have occupied for months now. The decision comes after nearly two weeks of shelling around the plant, which the U.N. had warned could lead to a nuclear disaster. For more, we turn now to NPR's Frank Langfitt in Kyiv. Hi, Frank.
NPR
China's ties with Sri Lanka raise concerns about control of global trade
As Sri Lanka negotiates an IMF bailout, another creditor waits in the wings: China. Beijing has funded infrastructure on the island, and it is poised to invest more. That makes the West nervous. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. China has built ports, highways and bridges around the world, and that makes some...
NPR
Ukraine's ambulance crews, many of them volunteers, put their lives on the line
The crews are working on the front lines to save soldiers wounded by Russian forces. For medics who are volunteers with little training, the danger and emotional costs are high. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Ukrainians say hundreds of their soldiers are wounded every day fighting the Russians. They're cared for and...
NPR
Canada is criticized for not getting more endangered Afghans into the country
We've reported a lot in recent days on Afghanistan one year after the Taliban took power. This morning, we report on Afghans who fled. Canada promised to take in 40,000 refugees. And it has received a lot. But one year later, many have no homes. Emma Jacobs reports from Toronto.
NPR
Ukraine's first lady posed for 'Vogue' and sparked discussion on how to #SitLikeAGirl
LVIV, Ukraine — What does it mean to "sit like a girl"? The question arose after Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska appeared sitting on the cover of Vogue last month. Some critics ridiculed her pose as not being feminine. In the portrait, made by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz in...
The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on
A drug cartel hijacked and burned more than a dozen vehicles across Tijuana and killed innocent bystanders in the region during a spree of violence. But can officials reassure a nervous city?
NPR
What's at stake for Trump in multiple court cases that are unfolding this week?
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to ex-federal prosecutor Elie Honig about cases against Trump and his allies — including a court hearing that will consider unsealing the affidavit in the Mar-a-Lago search. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Today, a federal judge in Florida hears arguments for unsealing an affidavit. It's the document...
NPR
How the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints
For most of us, it required a global supply chain disruption to realize that semiconductors power nearly everything. From cellphones to cars, to refrigerators, small silicon transistors keep the global economy running. But Taiwan, China and South Korea dominate manufacturing of the most advanced microchips. So Congress recently passed the $260 billion CHIPS and Science Act, with more than $50 billion to build new manufacturing facilities called fabs. I spoke with research analyst Will Hunt of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology about the U.S. dependency on tech from abroad and how that relates to the tensions between China and Taiwan.
NPR
Federal judge creates a path for releasing redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search
A judge says he's leaning toward making more information public about the FBI search of former President Trump's home in Florida. The DOJ has one week to provide a redacted copy of the affidavit. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A judge in Florida is signaling that he's inclined to make more information...
