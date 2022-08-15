ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
NPR

The United Nations wants to avoid a nuclear disaster in Ukraine

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine where he is calling for the Russian and Ukrainian armies to back away from a nuclear power plant over fears of a nuclear catastrophe. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine, where he's calling for the Russian and Ukrainian armies...
NPR

$4 Trillion: How The Biden Administration's Legislative Successes Became Reality

President Biden had the narrowest possible Democratic Majority in the Senate when he took office. Yet the Biden administration's legislative successes continue to pile up. He signed the American Rescue Plan just a couple months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall. Most recently Biden signed the inflation reduction act into law. These three legislative packages total up to around 4 trillion dollars.
NPR

Russia will let inspectors enter occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Putin says

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will allow international inspectors to enter a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that Russian forces have occupied for months now. The decision comes after nearly two weeks of shelling around the plant, which the U.N. had warned could lead to a nuclear disaster. For more, we turn now to NPR's Frank Langfitt in Kyiv. Hi, Frank.
NPR

China's ties with Sri Lanka raise concerns about control of global trade

As Sri Lanka negotiates an IMF bailout, another creditor waits in the wings: China. Beijing has funded infrastructure on the island, and it is poised to invest more. That makes the West nervous. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. China has built ports, highways and bridges around the world, and that makes some...
NPR

Ukraine's ambulance crews, many of them volunteers, put their lives on the line

The crews are working on the front lines to save soldiers wounded by Russian forces. For medics who are volunteers with little training, the danger and emotional costs are high. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Ukrainians say hundreds of their soldiers are wounded every day fighting the Russians. They're cared for and...
NPR

In the Balkans, tensions escalate between Serbia and Kosovo

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to the Atlantic Council's Ilva Tare about why tensions are rising between Serbia and Kosovo, and NATO's pledge to increase peacekeepers in Kosovo if needed. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. NATO's secretary general says more peacekeepers will be moved to Kosovo if tensions with neighboring Serbia continue to...
NPR

News brief: Allen Weisselberg plea deal, immigration poll, COVID boosters

A longtime executive at the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud in Manhattan criminal court today. That would make Allen Weisselberg the latest Trump ally to be convicted at trial or plead guilty to a felony. He worked for Donald Trump long before he ran for president.
NPR

How the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints

For most of us, it required a global supply chain disruption to realize that semiconductors power nearly everything. From cellphones to cars, to refrigerators, small silicon transistors keep the global economy running. But Taiwan, China and South Korea dominate manufacturing of the most advanced microchips. So Congress recently passed the $260 billion CHIPS and Science Act, with more than $50 billion to build new manufacturing facilities called fabs. I spoke with research analyst Will Hunt of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology about the U.S. dependency on tech from abroad and how that relates to the tensions between China and Taiwan.
