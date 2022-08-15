Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Hockey Releases 2022-23 Schedule
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's hockey team has announced their schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Buffalo State women's hockey will return to the ice for the 2022-23 season starting with a non-conference weekend with Wilkes University (10/28 and 10/29). Both of those games will begin at 2:00 PM.
WKBW-TV
Quarterback competition brewing ahead of Bulls season opener
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Tuesday marked the official 18-day countdown from the Bulls' season opener against Maryland, and head coach Maurice Linguist is that much closer to naming a starting quarterback. The three main players who have a lot of buzz around their names are Cole Synder, Matt Myers, and...
Bills Player Wants a Raising Cane’s in Buffalo
We have it really good in Western New York, all things considered. Sure, we have to deal with cold and snow for three to four months out of the year, but we have hardly any traffic, amazing summers and autumns, wonderful people and a crazy good food scene. The local...
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Nationwide teacher shortage hits home as WNY school districts struggle to fill teacher positions ahead of school year
(WIVB) — With only a few weeks before the start of the school year, districts throughout Western New York are scrambling to find enough substitute teachers and staff. Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the district went from having around 80 substitute teachers to now having less than 10. With school around the corner, […]
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport
You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
wnypapers.com
Empire State Development announces completion of Eastman Machine's Buffalo facility expansion
Expansion creating new jobs & additional manufacturing space, increasing overall efficiency. Empire State Development (ESD) announced the completion of Eastman Machine Co.’s $1.6 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in downtown Buffalo, retaining its existing 124-person workforce and creating six new jobs. The company is a leading manufacturer of cutting machines and customized cutting solutions, with customers located in more than 100 countries.
Buffalo police locate missing Buffalo woman
Kimberlee Mancuso was reported missing on Saturday. On Tuesday police announced she was located and reunited with her family.
NYS Music
Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans
Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York
This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
Niagara Falls Schools boosting security in direct response to elementary school shooting in Uvalde
NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) — It is that time of the year again – time to get kids ready to head back to school and some school districts are stepping up security this year. Niagara Falls school leaders say they’re making changes at the beginning of the year and later on in the year, in […]
Buffalo: Next port city for cruise ships?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced early Monday morning she is making efforts to get cruise ships to make an extra stop to Buffalo. Read more here:
Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band. The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
Lackawanna company to expand, bring jobs to the area
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area. Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY
Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
ghostcultmag.com
Watch a Pro-Shot Video of Metallica Playing “Ride The Lightning” in Buffalo
Metallica has shared yet another pro-shot video of the band performing in concert from their current 2022 world tour! Watch them play their classic album track “Ride The Lightning” at their headline show in Buffalo, New York, and some other recent pro-shot live videos from their recent tours!
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status
St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
