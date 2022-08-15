ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Hockey Releases 2022-23 Schedule

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's hockey team has announced their schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Buffalo State women's hockey will return to the ice for the 2022-23 season starting with a non-conference weekend with Wilkes University (10/28 and 10/29). Both of those games will begin at 2:00 PM.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Quarterback competition brewing ahead of Bulls season opener

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Tuesday marked the official 18-day countdown from the Bulls' season opener against Maryland, and head coach Maurice Linguist is that much closer to naming a starting quarterback. The three main players who have a lot of buzz around their names are Cole Synder, Matt Myers, and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Nationwide teacher shortage hits home as WNY school districts struggle to fill teacher positions ahead of school year

(WIVB) — With only a few weeks before the start of the school year, districts throughout Western New York are scrambling to find enough substitute teachers and staff. Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the district went from having around 80 substitute teachers to now having less than 10. With school around the corner, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY

Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
LAKE VIEW, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Empire State Development announces completion of Eastman Machine's Buffalo facility expansion

Expansion creating new jobs & additional manufacturing space, increasing overall efficiency. Empire State Development (ESD) announced the completion of Eastman Machine Co.’s $1.6 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in downtown Buffalo, retaining its existing 124-person workforce and creating six new jobs. The company is a leading manufacturer of cutting machines and customized cutting solutions, with customers located in more than 100 countries.
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans

Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York

This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna company to expand, bring jobs to the area

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area. Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a […]
LACKAWANNA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY

Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status

St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
BUFFALO, NY

