PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO