myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Sydney Becerra named to TopDrawer’s preseason freshman team
Texas A&M midfielder Sydney Becerra was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason Freshman Best XI recently. Becerra has been active with the U.S. Soccer’s under-18 and U16 teams, while playing for the Solar Soccer Club and helping Flower Mound win the Class 6A state title in 2021 when she was named the Texas Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.
