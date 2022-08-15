Read full article on original website
Related
Tehechapi News
'A Mountain Homecoming' — Mountain Festival is here! Plan your weekend with this guide
After months of planning, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are ready to present the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. The big events are here and chamber President Jeanette Pauer is not only thrilled to be leading her first festival, she’s already planning for next year’s 60th festival.
Tehechapi News
Blood drive set for Sept. 7, new location, free fair tickets
The next Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at a new location, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., according to Key Budge, coordinator. He noted that donors will receive two free Kern County Fair tickets,...
Bakersfield Californian
Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi
Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming. "This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return...
Kern County Fair holding flash sale on tickets
The Kern County Fair is holding a flash sale on tickets for one day only: Thursday, Aug. 18th. $7 tickets will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One year since French Fire burned thousands of acres in Kern River Valley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marked one year since the French Fire that burned thousands of acres and damaged dozens of homes near Lake Isabella. In all, the wildfire burned 26,535 acres and fire officials said the fire was human-caused. At least 18 structures burned in the fire. The fire first broke out in a […]
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Thanks, Kern County, for voting for Measure J
The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.
Del Oro HS opens for students for the first time
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At the corner of East Panama Lane and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard students at Del Oro High School stepped on campus for the first time. Del Oro is the first new high school in the Kern High School District to open since 2008 and pulls students from South Bakersfield, […]
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital closing down its cancer center
Patients at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital received a letter at the end of last month where they learned that the cancer center will no longer be providing treatment to people in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
sjvsun.com
Adventist Health strikes deal with Anthem Blue Cross
Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross reached an agreement on a new contract last week, quelling fears that patients would not have medical service moving forward. “We are pleased to have reached a mutual agreement with Adventist Health that provides our members with continued access to care at Adventist Health facilities,” said John Picket, Regional Vice President for Anthem Blue Cross.
Local residents without water after well ran dry
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
KCSO adds new patch options to uniform
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is to add two new uniform patch options later this year. One patch is a memorial to 9/11 and the other is a Breast Cancer Awareness patch, according to KCSO. The office said the 9/11 patch is to feature the twin towers and a flag in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
Bear spotted at shopping center in Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained footage of a bear taking a stroll at a Lake Isabella shopping center. The viewer video shows the furry creature walking around, appearing to be lost at the Kern Valley Plaza parking lot Monday morning, near a Vons supermarket store.
How to nix mosquitoes and reclaim your yard and garden
Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes.
Kern Public Health says valley fever is here to stay and locals should be cautious
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley fever is here to stay and you should be cautious of it County Public Health said. Valley fever is no stranger to people in our county but County Public Health warns you just because you grew up here doesn’t mean you have immunity. The latest valley fever data shows an […]
Kern County’s COVID-19 deaths by race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has passed tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2,500 confirmed deaths in our community. Many of those, following a grim trend. Data from Kern Public Health shows COVID-19 continues to harm unvaccinated people more severely than anyone else. But Kern’s COVID death toll has fewer racial disparities than the […]
GoFundMe account set up for family of woman killed in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for funeral costs and the surviving daughter of a woman killed last week in central Bakersfield. Christine Medina, 37, was found shot and wounded on 1st Street in Bakersfield on Aug. 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. A few days […]
coloradoboulevard.net
Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6
Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
Bakersfield Californian
Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield
A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Teenager Tackled By Adult Stranger In Valencia, Suspect At-Large
Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly tackled a young teenager and put him in a headlock in Valencia Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a call for service was received regarding a teenager being tackled by an adult near the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copperhill Drive in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Comments / 0