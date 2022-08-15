Association between the baseline gene expression profile in periapical granuloma and periapical wound healing after surgical endodontic treatment

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Comparison of various indices for predicting sarcopenia and its components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis
This study aimed to evaluate and compare the usefulness of four indices-arm circumference, thigh circumference, mid-arm muscle circumference (MAMC), and thigh muscle circumference (TMC)-with that of other classical indicators of body composition in the prediction of sarcopenia and two sarcopenia-related components in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis (PD) grouped by sex. The data of all patients receiving PD who visited a tertiary medical center were collected (n"‰="‰214); of them 199 patients undergoing PD were included in the final analyses. Data on baseline characteristics and measurements, including circumferences of appendicular sites, handgrip strength (HGS), and appendicular lean mass (ALM) index, were obtained during a routine peritoneal membrane equilibration test. Body composition was evaluated using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry. The ALM index (kg/m2) was defined as the sum of lean mass in the upper and lower extremities divided by height squared. Sarcopenia was defined as low HGS and low muscle mass based on the cut-off values in the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia guideline. The circumferences of the lower extremities showed the greatest association with the ALM index in both sexes. Prediction of HGS was better with the MAMC than with the other indices in the male patients, whereas none of the indices were associated with HGS in the female patients. Moreover, the MAMC in the male patients and TMC in the female patients were the strongest predictors of sarcopenia among the six anthropometric indices. This study showed that the MAMC in male PD patients and TMC in female PD patients might be the best predictors of sarcopenia. However, the TMC was associated with sarcopenia regardless of HGS in the female PD patients. These findings suggest that, in PD patients, different indices should be considered in predicting sarcopenia or its components based on the sex.
Nature.com
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
Nature.com
Impact of mirabegron versus solifenacin on autonomic function and arterial stiffness in female overactive bladder syndrome: a randomized controlled trial
The study aims to elucidate the impact of mirabegron versus solifenacin on autonomic function and peripheral arterial conditions in women with overactive bladder syndrome (OAB). All consecutive women with OAB were randomized to receive 12Â weeks of mirabegron 25Â mg or solifenacin 5Â mg once per day. Heart rate variability, cardio-ankle vascular index, ankle-brachial pressure index, blood pressure, and heart rate were compared between the two groups. There were 87 women (mirabegron, n"‰="‰43; and solifenacin, n"‰="‰44) who completed 12-week treatment and underwent heart rate variability examination. Systolic blood pressure (median: âˆ’Â 4.5 to âˆ’Â 5.5Â mmHg) and diastolic blood pressure (median: âˆ’Â 0.5 to âˆ’Â 3.5Â mmHg) decreased after solifenacin treatment, and heart rate (median:"‰+"‰2Â bpm) increased after mirabegron treatment, despite of no between-group difference. In addition, posttreatment heart rate variability, cardio-ankle vascular index, and ankle-brachial pressure index did not differ compared with baseline; and there were no between-group differences. In conclusion, solifenacin might decrease blood pressure, and mirabegron might increase heart rate. Nonetheless, there were no significant impacts of 12-week mirabegron versus solifenacin treatment on autonomic function and arterial stiffness.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Nature.com
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast
Retraction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00705-8, published online 28 Oct 2021. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article at the authors' request. After publication, the authors became aware of significant issues with the data presented here. Specifically:. The authors have found that the described effect of 1D11 TGF-b neutralizing antibody on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Limbal epithelial stem cell sheets from young donors have better regenerative potential
To investigate the stemness of limbal epithelial stem cell sheets in relation to the donor's age. Human limbal explants from cadaveric donors were set on human amniotic membrane scaffolds with the xeno-free medium. We evaluated limbal epithelial sheet size, expression of stem/progenitor cell markers, and colony formation efficiency from donors of different age groups (age"‰â‰¤"‰45, age 45"“65, and age"‰>"‰65). Expression of the proliferation marker Ki67, stem/progenitor cell markers p63Î± and ABCG2, cornea specific marker PANCK, and differentiation marker CK12 were evaluated. To determine the effect of donor age on the storage period of limbal explant sheets, the limbal explant outgrowth sheets were stored in 4Â Â°C for 2Â days and analyzed for JC-1, p63Î±, and PANCK with FACS on each day. From days 6 to 12, the outgrowth area of the limbal epithelial stem cell sheet was significantly larger in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 groups (296"‰Â±"‰54.7Â mm2, day 9) compared to the other two age groups [age 45"“65 group (278"‰Â±"‰62.6Â mm2), age"‰>"‰65 group (257"‰Â±"‰44.0Â mm2), day 9] (p"‰<"‰0.01). In terms of stemness, outgrowth cells from aged donors (age"‰>"‰65) showed lower expression of stem/progenitor cell markers p63Î± and ABCG2 and decreased CFE compared to the other two groups. There were significantly more p63Î±+ cells in outgrowth cells in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group (18.2"‰Â±"‰3.6%) compared to the age"‰>"‰65 group (14.1"‰Â±"‰4.6%; p"‰<"‰0.01). Limbal explant outgrowth sheet on the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group (32.7"‰Â±"‰7.5%) had higher percentages of cells resisting staining by JC-1 compared with sheets under the age"‰>"‰65 groups (25.7"‰Â±"‰7.1%, p"‰<"‰0.01) (JC-1low). Cells from the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group showed a higher clonogenic capacity than those from the other two age groups (45"‰<"‰Age"‰â‰¤"‰65 CFE ratio"‰="‰0.7"‰Â±"‰0.16, p"‰<"‰0.01; 65"‰<"‰Age CFE ratio"‰="‰0.3"‰Â±"‰0.06, p"‰<"‰0.01, vs. Age"‰â‰¤"‰45). In the age"‰>"‰65 group, positive cells of p63Î± on D0, 1, and 2 were significantly lower compared to those in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group on the storage period (p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Our results imply that donors younger than 65Â years of age are a better source of limbal epithelial stem cell sheet generation with high regeneration potential.
Nature.com
Relationship between nomophobia and impulsivity among deaf and hard-of-hearing youth
Excessive use of smartphones is known to be associated with negative social, physical, and psychological outcomes across age groups. A related problem is called "no-mobile-phone phobia" or "nomophobia," which is an extreme anxiety caused by not having access to a mobile phone. Despite their detrimental effects, smartphone use is highly prevalent among deaf/hard-of-hearing (DHH) individuals owing to their accessibility features. Therefore, it was deemed important to identify the prevalence of nomophobia in DHH youth and to examine the association between impulsivity and nomophobia. Gender-based differences in nomophobia and impulsivity were also examined. Data were collected from 187 DHH youth in Saudi Arabia using the Nomophobia Questionnaire and Barratt Impulsiveness Scale (short form). Findings revealed that 71.65% of the participants experienced severe nomophobia. While, nomophobia was more prevalent among female DHH youth than males, this difference was not observed for impulsivity. A linear regression analysis indicated that higher impulsivity was significantly associated with higher nomophobia in this sample. These findings suggest the importance of helping youth understand the disadvantages of smartphone use, and the consequences of their abuse or addiction to smartphones by incorporating this information into school curricula. Additionally, educating parents may help them monitor their children's smartphone use more closely.
Nature.com
Precision oncology for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in clinical practice
Advanced cholangiocarcinoma has a poor prognosis. Molecular targeted approaches have been proposed for patients after progression under first-line chemotherapy treatment. Here, molecular profiling of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in combination with a comprehensive umbrella concept was applied in a real-world setting. Methods. In total, 101 patients received molecular profiling and matched treatment...
Nature.com
Differential biological responses of adherent and non-adherent (cancer and non-cancerous) cells to variable extremely low frequency magnetic fields
Extremely low-frequency electromagnetic field (ELF-EMF) induces biological effects on different cells through various signaling pathways. To study the impact of the ELF-EMF on living cells under an optimal physiological condition, we have designed and constructed a novel system that eliminates several limitations of other ELF-EMF systems. Apoptosis and cell number were assessed by flow cytometry and the Trypan Blue dye exclusion method, respectively. In vitro cell survival was evaluated by colony formation assay. The distribution of cells in the cell cycle, intracellular ROS level, and autophagy were analyzed by flow cytometer. Suspended cells differentiation was assessed by phagocytosis of latex particles and NBT reduction assay. Our results showed that response to the exposure to ELF-EMF is specific and depends on the biological state of the cell. For DU145, HUVEC, and K562 cell lines the optimum results were obtained at the frequency of 0.01Â Hz, while for MDA-MB-231, the optimum response was obtained at 1Â Hz. Long-term exposure to ELF-EMF in adherent cells effectively inhibited proliferation by arresting the cell population at the cell cycle G2/M phase and increased intracellular ROS level, leading to morphological changes and cell death. The K562 cells exposed to the ELF-EMF differentiate via induction of autophagy and decreasing the cell number. Our novel ELF-EMF instrument could change morphological and cell behaviors, including proliferation, differentiation, and cell death.
Nature.com
Cell death responses to acute high light mediated by non-photochemical quenching in the dinoflagellate Karenia brevis
Programmed cell death (PCD)Â can be induced in microalgae by many abiotic challenges via generation of reactive oxygen speciesÂ (ROS). Marine phytoplankton live in a highly variable light environment, yet the potential for excess photosynthetically available radiation to trigger PCD has not been examined. On the other hand, photoprotective non-photochemical quenchingÂ (NPQ) is hypothesized to counteract intracellular ROS, potentially preventing cell death. The main objective of this study is to investigate high-light-induced death processes and their relationship with photosynthesis in bloom-forming dinoflagellate Karenia brevis. Here, we characterized the prevalence of ROS, caspase-like enzyme activity and cell death as well as photosynthetic status under acute irradiance of 500, 750 or 1000Â ÂµmolÂ mâˆ’2Â sâˆ’1. PCD only occurred at the largest light shift. Although depressed photosynthetic capacities and oxidative stress were apparent across the stress gradient, they did not necessarily lead to cell death. NPQ exhibited dose-dependent activation with increasing light stress, which enabled cells to resist or delay PCD. These results highlight the important role of the balance between ROS generation and NPQ activation on determining cell fates in Karenia under acute irradiance stress. This research also provides insights into potential survival strategies and mechanisms of cell loss under a changeable light environment.
Nature.com
Four weeks treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide lowers liver fat and concomitantly circulating glucagon in individuals with overweight
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. We investigated the effect of pharmacologically induced weight loss on markers of glucagon resistance in individuals with overweight during treatment with the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist liraglutide. We performed an open-label study in 14 men with overweight (age 38"‰Â±"‰11 years, BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4"‰kg/m2) without simultaneously diabetes. Subjects were treated with liraglutide, initiated and titrated with 0.6"‰mg/day/week to reach the final dose of 3.0"‰mg/day. Subjects were examined at baseline, during titration (Week 4), after 2 weeks of steady state (Week 6) of final dosing of liraglutide and 3 weeks after discontinuation of liraglutide (follow-up). Study participants lost 3.3"‰Â±"‰1.9"‰kg (3%) total body weight during the first 4 weeks of treatment with liraglutide. Simultaneously, liver fat content decreased from 12.4"‰Â±"‰11.6% to 10.2"‰Â±"‰11.1%, p"‰="‰0.025, whereas fat content in the spleen and subcutaneous tissue was unaltered. Markers of glucagon resistance, including plasma glucagon and the glucagon-alanine-index, also decreased significantly during treatment, but total and individual plasma amino acid concentrations did not. Insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was unchanged during treatment, whereas insulin clearance increased. Treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide decreased liver fat content, and simultaneously attenuated glucagon concentrations and the glucagon-alanine index in individuals with overweight without diabetes.
Nature.com
Understanding the comorbidity between posttraumatic stress severity and coronary artery disease using genome-wide information and electronic health records
The association between coronary artery disease (CAD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) contributes to the high morbidity and mortality observed for these conditions. To understand the dynamics underlying PTSD-CAD comorbidity, we investigated large-scale genome-wide association (GWA) statistics from the Million Veteran Program (MVP), the UK Biobank (UKB), the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, and the CARDIoGRAMplusC4D Consortium. We observed a genetic correlation of CAD with PTSD case-control and quantitative outcomes, ranging from 0.18 to 0.32. To investigate possible cause-effect relationships underlying these genetic correlations, we performed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis, observing a significant bidirectional relationship between CAD and PTSD symptom severity. Genetically-determined PCL-17 (PTSD 17-item Checklist) total score was associated with increased CAD risk (odds ratio"‰="‰1.04; 95% confidence interval, 95% CI"‰="‰1.01"“1.06). Conversely, CAD genetic liability was associated with reduced PCL-17 total score (beta"‰="‰âˆ’0.42; 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.04 to âˆ’0.81). Because of these opposite-direction associations, we conducted a pleiotropic meta-analysis to investigate loci with concordant vs. discordant effects on PCL-17 and CAD, observing that concordant-effect loci were enriched for molecular pathways related to platelet amyloid precursor protein (beta"‰="‰1.53, p"‰="‰2.97"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) and astrocyte activation regulation (beta"‰="‰1.51, p"‰="‰2.48"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) while discordant-effect loci were enriched for biological processes related to lipid metabolism (e.g., triglyceride-rich lipoprotein particle clearance, beta"‰="‰2.32, p"‰="‰1.61"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10). To follow up these results, we leveraged MVP and UKB electronic health records (EHR) to assess longitudinal changes in the association between CAD and posttraumatic stress severity. This EHR-based analysis highlighted that earlier CAD diagnosis is associated with increased PCL-total score later in life, while lower PCL total score was associated with increased risk of a later CAD diagnosis (Mann"“Kendall trend test: MVP tau"‰="‰0.932, p"‰<"‰2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; UKB tau"‰="‰0.376, p"‰="‰0.005). In conclusion, both our genetically-informed analyses and our EHR-based follow-up investigation highlighted a bidirectional relationship between PTSD and CAD where multiple pleiotropic mechanisms are likely to be involved.
Nature.com
Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Arising from Y. Gilad et al. Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01929-1 (2021). Synthetic lethal screens support the discovery of novel cancer drug targets1. In a recent issue of Communications Biology, Gilad et al.2 performed a synthetic lethal CRISPR Cas9 dropout screen in the human, estrogen receptor positive breast cancer (BC) cell line MCF-7. They aimed to identify targets that increased the sensitivity of the MCF-7 cells to the small molecule inhibitor SI-12, which targets SRC-3, an essential transcriptional cofactor of the estrogen receptor. A key finding of their screen indicated that targeting certain olfactory receptors (ORs) might confer anti-tumor effects in BC. However, these ORs, and a number of other hits, are not expressed in MCF-7 cells, calling into question the setup of the screen and warranting the inclusion of transcriptome data into the analysis pipeline of genetic screens.
Nature.com
Pre-diagnostic DNA methylation in blood leucocytes in cutaneous melanoma; a nested case"“control study within the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort
The prognosis of cutaneous melanoma depends on early detection, and good biomarkers for melanoma risk may provide a valuable tool to detect melanoma development at a pre-clinical stage. By studying the epigenetic profile in pre-diagnostic blood samples of melanoma cases and cancer free controls, we aimed to identify DNA methylation sites conferring melanoma risk. DNA methylation was measured at 775,528 CpG sites using the Illumina EPIC array in whole blood in incident melanoma cases (n"‰="‰183) and matched cancer-free controls (n"‰="‰183) in the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort. Phenotypic information and ultraviolet radiation exposure were obtained from questionnaires. Epigenome wide association (EWAS) was analyzed in future melanoma cases and controls with conditional logistic regression, with correction for multiple testing using the false discovery rate (FDR). We extended the analysis by including a public data set on melanoma (GSE120878), and combining these different data sets using a version of covariate modulated FDR (AdaPT). The analysis on future melanoma cases and controls did not identify any genome wide significant CpG sites (0.85"‰â‰¤"‰padj"‰â‰¤"‰0.99). In the restricted AdaPT analysis, 7 CpG sites were suggestive at the FDR level of 0.15. These CpG sites may potentially be used as pre-diagnostic biomarkers of melanoma risk.
Nature.com
Association of social determinants with the severity of congenital heart disease
Congenital heart diseases are the most prevalent congenital malformations and cause greater morbi-mortality in newborns and infants. The aim of this study was to analyze the social determinants in families with children with the severity of congenital heart disease. Methods. Analytical cross-sectional study in 140 families of children with congenital...
Nature.com
Predicting extubation success: still a conundrum?
Mechanical ventilation via an endotracheal tube (ETT) is now largely reserved as a life-saving measure for premature infants not responding to non-invasive modes.1 Prolonged mechanical ventilation is associated with an increased risk of short- and long-term complications, including adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes, bronchopulmonary dysplasia and death.2,3 Unfortunately, extubation failure also confers significant respiratory and neurological risks and increases mortality.4 This often creates a clinical conundrum, made worse by the awareness that extubation failure occurs in a third of intubated preterm infants.5 This is in part because reliably determining extubation readiness at the bedside is difficult, and existing tests of extubation readiness are far from perfect.6,7,8 The Spontaneous Breathing Trial (SBT) has been widely adopted by clinicians for its ease of implementation at the bedside.6,7,9 The SBT involves determining whether an infant can maintain adequate oxygenation during a brief period of spontaneous breathing via the ETT during continuous positive end-expiratory pressure (CPAP).7 The rationale being that the imposed work of breathing during ETT CPAP is likely to be greater than that after extubation. Despite a high sensitivity (95%), the moderate specificity (62%) emphasises the limitations of the SBT to predict an infant who will fail extubation.9 Thus, clinicians must still rely on a degree of subjective clinical acumen, combining tests like the SBT with readily available clinical parameters and personal experience, to guide decisions on extubation readiness.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Comments / 0