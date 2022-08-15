Read full article on original website
msstate.edu
Saturday’s Mississippi Book Festival features MSU faculty, staff authors
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State faculty and staff are well-represented again at the annual Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson this weekend, with four MSU employees participating in the literary event which connects hundreds of authors with their fans. The August 20 “Literary Lawn Party”—free and open to the public—will be held...
msstate.edu
MSU meteorology grad wins three regional Emmys
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Hannah Strong, a Mississippi State geosciences graduate and meteorologist for WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, recently helped her station bring home three Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards. Strong won the regional Emmy for best meteorologist and was part of the station team that won awards for best newscast and...
msstate.edu
Evans named MSU Geosystems Research Institute associate director
STARKVILLE, Miss.— A Mississippi State faculty member with more than a decade of research and service in wildlife, fisheries, aquaculture and land conservation is adding an administrative role to her responsibilities. Kristine Evans, associate professor in the College of Forest Resources, is now serving as the associate director for...
calhouncountyjournal.com
New teachers welcomed at Bruce Schools
It’s a new school year with new faces! Several new teachers have joined the Bruce staff this school year. The new staff in our school system vary in grades and subjects taught. We have five new members of the Bruce High School faculty. Suzanne Oakley is BHS’s new counselor,...
Commercial Dispatch
School test scores rebound toward pre-pandemic levels
The Mississippi Department of Education officially released test scores for the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program testing. The scores include test results from English-language arts and math scores for grades 3-8. There are also high school and middle school level course scores for Algebra I, English II, U.S. History and Biology.
SB Live Mississippi Top 10 Countdown: No. 9 Tupelo Golden Wave
A year ago, Tupelo had some tough breaks in key games that kept them from finding a way out of the toughest Region in Mississippi and earning a playoff berth. In 2022, second-year coach Ty Hardin and the Golden Wave are looking to turn that narrative on its head, and there’s reason to believe ...
Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
wtva.com
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
wcbi.com
Wing Stop franchise restaurants under investigation with the Dept. of Labor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former chicken wing restaurant is in some hot sauce with the Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC owned several Wing Stop franchise restaurants, including the Starkville, Tupelo, and Oxford locations. The family of rapper Rick Ross owns Boss Wings, which is based in...
wcbi.com
Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally
STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake. It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines. Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for...
wtva.com
Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
wcbi.com
Sturgis South Rally coming back to Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After a two-year hiatus, the rumble of motorcycle engines is returning to the streets of Sturgis. The Sturgis South Rally is back! And the bikers start rolling back into Oktibbeha County Thursday. A long weekend of music, food, vendors, and games for the kids...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Commercial Dispatch
1,500 Lowndes homes could see wastewater bill double
An out-of-state utility who recently acquired wastewater customers scattered throughout Lowndes County is asking the Public Service Commission to allow them to more than double the average monthly sewer bill. Great River Utility Operating Company is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Central States Water Resources. CSWR bought out Wilco Sewer...
wcbi.com
Youth court judge says juvenile detention center is helping with Starkville’s violent crime, NAACP leader says it does more harm
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At Friday’s work session, Oktibbeha County Youth Court Judge Lydia Quarles called for the Starkville Board of Aldermen to renew the city’s agreement with the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center. The interlocal agreement with the center keeps two beds reserved for any juveniles...
wtva.com
Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
Commercial Dispatch
$10K reward offered for missing man’s remains
The family of a missing Columbus man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his remains. James Ryan Taylor disappeared in July 2020. Neither his remains nor his car has been recovered, although four people have been charged in connection to his disappearance after authorities declared him deceased.
Neshoba Democrat
Kickoff for high school football nears
Area high school football teams have returned to the practice fields as they prepared for the 2022 season. Members of the Mississippi High School Activities Association will participate in jamboree scrimmages this weekend. Neshoba Central will be playing at Northwest Rankin on Friday while Philadelphia High School travels to Ridgeland...
wtva.com
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
