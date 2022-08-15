ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
Time Out Global

Five must-see films to catch at next week's FrightFest

London’s world famous horror festival has a bloody great line-up in store. Whether you love grindhouse, slashers, psychological horror or just have a thing for big dudes in hockey masks, London’s Arrow FrightFest is probably already flashing on your radar. Over five days in August, Leicester Square will again play host to a veritable feast of first-rate horrors, B-movie brilliance and the odd cult curio and a small army of horrorheads will be there to soak it up the viscera.
Time Out Global

There's a first look at Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson – and it is terrifying

Kenneth Branagh must have kept some Polyjuice Potion from his stint at Hogwarts as he has seemingly transformed into his most terrifying role yet… Boris Johnson. A new trailer for Michael Winterbottom’s new six-part Sky drama, This England, shows Branagh as the soon-to-be-former-PM in the early days of his short tenure in Downing Street.
Time Out Global

Time Out meets Thirteen Lives filmmakers Ron Howard and Raymond Phathanavirangoon

Back in July 2018, the entire world watched with clenched fists and bated breaths as they waited for news about the unfortunate situation of 13 individuals who had been trapped in a Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai. Twelve young footballers and their coach from the Moo Pa (Wild Boars) Football Academy had been stuck in the cave for over two weeks with little oxygen, little hope of survival and the threat of flooding.
MOVIES

