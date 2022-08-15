Read full article on original website
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Palms returns with great nightlife options in Las Vegas
As part of the 2021 San Manuel Tribe-owned Palms revamp, two iconic bars, Ghostbar and the Unknown Bar, are better than ever!. Ghostbar has a long history; it was there many years before Station Casinos purchased the property in 2016 and completed a $600 million renovation in 2019. It even spawned the daytime party trend with Ghostbar Dayclub (more affectionately known as GBDC).
First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
Taqueria Casa del Sabor to Open New Location at Tropicana and Palo Verde
This will make three restaurants for the local 24-hour taco chain
Habit Burger Grill Will Increase Vegas Footprint with Rhodes Ranch Location, More to Follow
By our count, that's nine locations in the Las Vegas Valley
$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
Save On MGM Hotel Stays With Amex Offers
The Amex Offers program often has promotions that can save you money on hotel stays. The two newest such offers have just been rolled out, for anyone who is headed to Las Vegas. Best of all, you can use these in conjunction with the World of Hyatt & MGM Rewards partnership (at the moment there’s even a further promotion with that partnership).
Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas
California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
Top water users in the Las Vegas metro area revealed
13 Investigates obtained lists from water providers showing which businesses and residential properties consume the most water
New Las Vegas-Based Restaurant is Offering a Unique Seafood Experience for Seafood Lovers
The team behind ShangHai Taste has opened Sea Fresh in the growing Las Vegas Chinatown
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE
ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS TO LAUNCH A ONE-OF-A-KIND MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL VIEWING EXPERIENCE. Tickets are now on sale for immersive game-watching events at the cinematic entertainment destination for the upcoming pro football season. This football season, Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 will bring sports-lovers to the sidelines with their all-new 21+...
A Very Popular Band Is Returning to Las Vegas
There's no shortage of things to see in Las Vegas, whether you love to gamble, can't get enough of buffets, or enjoy seeing exclusive performances especially created for the glitzy vibe of Sin City. But as much fun as those things are to do, anything gets old when you've done...
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 9 big mistakes I see most first-time visitors make.
I often watch tourists miss hotel deals, wear the wrong shoes, and forget to make restaurant reservations during their time on the Strip in Nevada.
1st look at Martha Stewart's menu at her 1st ever Las Vegas restaurant
Martha Stewart has officially unveiled her namesake martini and the locally sourced menu at her new Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford.
Sunshine Anderson, Bobby V, J. Holiday: Giggles And Grooves Las Vegas
Giggles and Grooves‘ launch party was a night filled with amazing artists, sexy lyrics and motivating messages. Although that combination of adjectives may be interesting when it comes to the synopsis of a concert, it perfectly describes the night. Giggles and Grooves launched on Aug. 12 at House of...
Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon Road Trip Itinerary
Are you planning to explore Utah’s amazing National Parks? Then you will definitely find this Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon family friendly road trip itinerary useful. If you have not yet thought about visiting Bryce Canyon and surrounding natural wonders I hope this article will give you the inspiration to go. Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon road trip was one of our best and most memorable vacations and I am very happy to share all the planning details with you.
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
‘Basically rotten’: Las Vegas apartment residents on dealing with monsoonal flooding
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we continue with monsoon season, heavy rains have found their way into homes and buildings. 8 News Now visited an apartment complex at Eastern and Sahara with extensive water damage and spoke to mitigators who are there to evaluate the damage. This apartment has over an inch of free-standing water, which forced residents to […]
These Las Vegas breakfast spots are worth waking up early for
Brunch is a highly celebrated dining experience in Las Vegas, but what about breakfast? Perhaps the potential for late-night revelry in Sin City creates the perception that people here aren’t interested in the most important meal of the day. The truth is casino resorts and friendly neighborhoods alike are stacked with fantastic morning meal options, so set that alarm clock and enjoy—it’s worth the effort.
