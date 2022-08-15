ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lasvegasmagazine.com

Palms returns with great nightlife options in Las Vegas

As part of the 2021 San Manuel Tribe-owned Palms revamp, two iconic bars, Ghostbar and the Unknown Bar, are better than ever!. Ghostbar has a long history; it was there many years before Station Casinos purchased the property in 2016 and completed a $600 million renovation in 2019. It even spawned the daytime party trend with Ghostbar Dayclub (more affectionately known as GBDC).
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Fox5 KVVU

$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Save On MGM Hotel Stays With Amex Offers

The Amex Offers program often has promotions that can save you money on hotel stays. The two newest such offers have just been rolled out, for anyone who is headed to Las Vegas. Best of all, you can use these in conjunction with the World of Hyatt & MGM Rewards partnership (at the moment there’s even a further promotion with that partnership).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Ne The Green#Bacon Nation#Greens#A Reverse Blt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

A Very Popular Band Is Returning to Las Vegas

There's no shortage of things to see in Las Vegas, whether you love to gamble, can't get enough of buffets, or enjoy seeing exclusive performances especially created for the glitzy vibe of Sin City. But as much fun as those things are to do, anything gets old when you've done...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Sunshine Anderson, Bobby V, J. Holiday: Giggles And Grooves Las Vegas

Giggles and Grooves‘ launch party was a night filled with amazing artists, sexy lyrics and motivating messages. Although that combination of adjectives may be interesting when it comes to the synopsis of a concert, it perfectly describes the night. Giggles and Grooves launched on Aug. 12 at House of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon Road Trip Itinerary

Are you planning to explore Utah’s amazing National Parks? Then you will definitely find this Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon family friendly road trip itinerary useful. If you have not yet thought about visiting Bryce Canyon and surrounding natural wonders I hope this article will give you the inspiration to go. Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon road trip was one of our best and most memorable vacations and I am very happy to share all the planning details with you.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

These Las Vegas breakfast spots are worth waking up early for

Brunch is a highly celebrated dining experience in Las Vegas, but what about breakfast? Perhaps the potential for late-night revelry in Sin City creates the perception that people here aren’t interested in the most important meal of the day. The truth is casino resorts and friendly neighborhoods alike are stacked with fantastic morning meal options, so set that alarm clock and enjoy—it’s worth the effort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

205K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy