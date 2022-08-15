If you haven’t already, book your holiday travels now!. Travel plans derailed this summer. There were multiple causes: a surge in demand, a lack of staff, inflation and the rising cost of gas, and a massively unprepared industry. Airlines had to trim off their schedules, airports had to cap daily passenger numbers just to keep up, and still, it was far from smooth sailing. Cancelations, delays, long queues, and misplaced luggage have caused a lot of heartaches this summer, and so have high prices for absolutely everything.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO