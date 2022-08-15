Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
COVID-19 case rates in Tennessee among school-aged children on rise, state 5th nationally
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The number of school-aged children testing positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee is on the rise since the start of the school year, following the state's trend as a whole. According to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) report for the week ending August 11th, 5,140 children between the ages...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee teacher's video sharing book ban frustrations goes viral
A video of a Tennessee teacher is now circulating the internet, showing the frustrations from some educators on a statewide book ban, where more people have a say on what students have access to. With the new state law, teachers must get all the books in their classroom approved, before...
WTVCFOX
$1.6 billion surplus of tax revenue for Tennessee: Could it help consumers?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The cost for basic items, food, and rent continues to climb. But, so does Tennessee's tax revenue. According to the US Joint Economic Committee, Tennessee inflation ranks below the national average. But has climbed significantly since last year. But there are some options for lawmakers to...
WTVCFOX
With NC's 20-week abortion ban reinstated, advocates fear more restrictions on horizon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban is back in effect. U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen reinstated the ban on Wednesday, Aug. 17, writing in his opinion, “Neither this court, nor the public, nor counsel, nor providers have the right to ignore the rule of law as determined by the Supreme Court.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Chattanoogan among winners of Tennessee elk hunt, TWRF raffle winners announced
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Friday was a big day for Tennessee sportsman, at least those who participated in a pair of drawings by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation (TWRF). TWRA ELK PERMIT RECIPIENTS. About 11,000 people submitted applications to TWRA for one of...
WTVCFOX
Several Tennessee Valley High School teams kick off the football season on Thursday night
CLEVELAND, Tn — Bradley Central starts off the season with a 53-13 win over a talented Brainerd Panthers team. The Bears will play county rival Walker Valley in week 2. The Brainerd Panthers will play Howard next week. In other games on Thursday night, Red Bank beat Cleveland 35-12.
Comments / 0