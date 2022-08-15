Read full article on original website
Man accused of threatening to kill parents with gun
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident into a man allegedly threatening to kill his parents with a gun. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 11 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a fight occurring between a suspect, 24, of Frackville, and another person outside of the suspect’s parent’s […]
Fugitive arrested, threatening to kill woman, kids police say
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators located a wanted fugitive at a Scranton hotel after he was wanted for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and her kids. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday police, with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located Jamal Morrison, 29, at the Econo Lodge in […]
Man in custody after slashing woman at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he slashed a woman with a knife at the Viewmont Mall. Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife. Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of […]
Police looking for man in vehicle theft investigation
Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is asking for the public's help to identify the man pictured here in relation to the theft of a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thad Trafford at 570-327-7560, ext. 7624, or the Lycoming County Communications Center at 570-433-3166.
Man charged with arson after wildfire
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say set three fires that turned into a wildfire in Luzerne County. According to Newport Township Police Department, in May James Haven, 35, of Nanticoke, was interviewed regarding an investigation into wildfires that happened on Reclamation Land in Newport Township on April 24. Investigators […]
wkok.com
State Police Out On Crash That Closed Interstate 80 Wednesday
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – State Police have released information on the crash that closed I-80 in Northumberland County for six hours on Wednesday. Troopers say a gasoline tanker truck, operated by 55-year-old Steven Zuby of Coal Township, had a tire issue causing Zuby to lose control and the truck overturned. A car driven by 62-year-old Virginia Baker of Rock Island, Illinois, hit the overturned truck.
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
NBC Philadelphia
Resident Jumps Off Roof to Escape 3-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley
At least one person jumped out a window and off a roof to escape flames and smoke as a rowhome caught fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. That person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire that burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city, the Allentown Fire Department said.
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges Thursday against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. Joshua M. Ravel, assigned to Troop J, York, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man sentenced for role in shooting outside hotel
READING, Pa. — A Reading man will spend up to 20 years behind bars in state prison following his guilty plea in connection with a shooting. Joel Joshua San Andres pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including aggravated assault and conspiracy. San Andreas and another man, Pedro Franco-Flores, assaulted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck hits school bus in Hamburg; no serious injuries
HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg. A driver...
WFMZ-TV Online
One confirmed dead in Monroe County fire
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation continues into a deadly house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the Poconos. Officials confirm one person died in the house fire on Hill Road, three others were inside at the time but were able to escape. Pennsylvania State Police said Lisandra Ortiz, a 44-year-old female […]
Williamsport Bureau of Police investigating deadly shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — A shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had been struck by gunfire inside an apartment. When police arrived on the scene, they found one male victim in his early 20s with an "apparent...
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
