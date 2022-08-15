Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
What to Watch This Weekend, From a New Diane Keaton Comedy to Not Okay
Ready to settle down with a good movie or TV show as the week rolls to a close? If you fancy a trip to the theater—and a few laughs while you’re at it—Diane Keaton is making her return to the big screen in the comedy Mack & Rita, playing a 30-year-old who mysteriously ages into a 70-year-old after a stint on a sunbed. (Yes, really.) Then, if you’re in the mood for another offbeat comedy, check out the buzzy Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien-led Not Okay, a vicious satire of influencer culture. Finally, if you missed the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza when it debuted in theaters last year, you can now catch Paul Thomas Anderson’s charming ode to 1970s California on Amazon Prime Video.
Thank God, Aidan Is Coming Back for Season 2 of And Just Like That
It feels like it’s been approximately 10 years since the last episode of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City reboot that gave us all brand-new street style to analyze, endless Steve reflections, and, of course, Che Diaz, but in actuality, only six months have elapsed. How? How is that possible?
Diane Keaton on Pulling a Freaky Friday in Mack & Rita, Being a Style Icon, and Loving Instagram
At 76, there’s not much Diane Keaton hasn’t done. She’s charmed our screens as a movie star, won an Academy Award, written books, and long been hailed as a style icon. She even carried off the so-called coastal grandmother look before it was a thing (thank you, Nancy Meyers). So what’s left for a legendary actor to do?
Chloë Sevigny and Naomi Watts Will Play Truman Capote’s Swans In the Next Season of Feud
As we eagerly await the second season of the splashy Gossip Girl reboot—presumably crammed with even more It-bags, dramatic showdowns, and toxic love triangles—there’s another glossy guilty pleasure about Manhattan’s elite waiting in the wings to take its crown: the long-delayed second installment of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series Feud. Its focus this time around? The true story of Truman Capote and his coterie of socialites, whom he called his “swans.”
Nazanin Boniadi Embraced Dark Glamour at the Lord of the Rings Premiere
On September 2nd, the new Amazon television series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres. The show is a prequel to J. R. R. Tolkien’s successful novels of the same name (among other things, it will explore how the Rings of Power were forged). In the new tale, actor Nazanin Boniadi portrays Bronwyn—a single mother to a rebellious teenager and the village healer. She felt an instant connection and sense of kinship with the character. “If there were ever a fantastical version of myself, she is it,” Boniadi tells Vogue. “She is a healer and I was pre-med, heading to medical school before I ventured into acting. She is committed to redeeming her people and liberating them from the shackles of their past.”
House of the Dragon Star Fabien Frankel Is Ready to Slay
Fabien Frankel is prone to uncontrollable fits of laughter. It would happen at school (“I was really naughty”), during his time at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (“We had to act like butter in a pan...”), and on the set of his new show, HBO’s long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. “Rhys Ifans is the most electric person to have around,” he says of one of his co-stars. “In scenes where you’re faced with a dragon, he makes you giggle. I’m like, ‘Please don’t look at me.’”
House of the Dragon Star Emma D’Arcy Is Regal at Show’s Red Carpet Premiere
House of the Dragon, the long-awaited Game of Thrones spinoff, arrives on Sunday and the breakout star to watch is Emma D’Arcy. The British actor plays a pivotal role in the prequel series—set 300 years prior to Game of Thrones—and is already delivering A-list fashion on the red carpet.
