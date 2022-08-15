On September 2nd, the new Amazon television series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres. The show is a prequel to J. R. R. Tolkien’s successful novels of the same name (among other things, it will explore how the Rings of Power were forged). In the new tale, actor Nazanin Boniadi portrays Bronwyn—a single mother to a rebellious teenager and the village healer. She felt an instant connection and sense of kinship with the character. “If there were ever a fantastical version of myself, she is it,” Boniadi tells Vogue. “She is a healer and I was pre-med, heading to medical school before I ventured into acting. She is committed to redeeming her people and liberating them from the shackles of their past.”

