ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A new Middle-earth game is in development by the studio behind the visual effects of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy

By Rick Lane
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wG69B_0hHwjZeN00

Take Two's publishing label Private Division has announced it is working with Wētā Workshop , the production company that created the special effects in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, on a new game "set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R Tolkien."

The game, which will be based upon the "literary works of the series", is currently in early development, and is expected to launch during Take Two's fiscal year 2024, although a specific release date has understandably not been announced.

Head of Private Division Michael Worosz said "We are thrilled to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe," adding that "No entity is better equipped than the team at Wētā Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience."

There's certainly some truth to that. Wētā Workshop has been regularly involved with many things Tolkien over the last two decades. Most notably, Wētā was behind the visual effects of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, which, if you've ever watched the Extended Edition's DVD extras, involves some pretty incredible stuff, like the thousands of amazing costumes, and most of the films stunning "Bigatures" like the models for Rivendell and Minas Tirith. Wētā also worked on the less-well regarded (but still amazing-looking) Hobbit Trilogy, and more recently has been involved with Amazon's hotly anticipated prequel series.

There's very little information about what kind of game Wētā is making, but Wētā's head of Interactive, Amie Wolken, offered a couple of tantalising titbits, stating "It's a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that's so different from what fans have played previously." Wolken further added "We're excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never had before."

Combine that last statement with Wētā's deep experience with Tolkien based world-building, and my guess is that is a LOTR open-world game, one that goes beyond the borders of Mordor as seen in Monolith's " Shadow of " series. But that guess is only educated to primary-school level. It could be absolutely anything, from a Shire management sim to a Nazgûl kart-racer.

In any case, I'm extremely up for this. Monolith hasn't been back to Mordor since 2017, instead working on its long in-development Wonder Woman game. There is that Gollum game from Daedalic Entertainment in the works, but our early impressions were mixed , and it has also been delayed . You can read the full announcment of Wētā's new game here .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
PC Gamer

Embracer goes on spending spree: buys Lord of the Rings IP rights, Tripwire Interactive, and more

Embracer Group, the parent company for a vast and expanding roster of studios and publishers including THQ Nordic, Gearbox, Plaion (formerly Koch Media) and Saber Interactive, has announced it will acquire Middle-earth Enterprises, which basically means it owns IP rights for The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and a bunch of other Middle-earth related stuff the company doesn't even know about, yet. The purchase price is undisclosed "due to commercial reasons".
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Guild Wars 2 arrival on Steam next week means you can finally just buy the whole thing upfront

The new Complete Collection bundle is now the best way to get into the game. Guild Wars 2 is coming to Steam. We've known this for a while—originally ArenaNet had planned to launch on Steam back in late-2020, before putting the release on hold. Now, though, the Steam release date has been revealed. It's out next week on August 23, meaning it coincides with the MMO's tenth anniversary celebrations.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Earth#Dvd#Lord Of The Rings#Video Game#Private Division#Rivendell
PC Gamer

How Strange Horticulture's devs went from Flash to one of the best games of the year

The tragically lost world of Flash games made a fine training ground for indie developers. Strange Horticulture sets you up to think it's another cozy game about running a shop—a puzzle game where you flick through your book of plants, examine the fungus and ferns and find the right medicinal herb or decorative flower for each customer. Slowly, as it goes on, Strange Horticulture trowels a layer of creeping dread over this wholesome setup. A narrative grows out of it, a story of mystery and ritual murder that plays out through the customers, no less strange than the horticulture, who keep returning to your shop.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Finally, a game that will just let me be a creepy witch in the woods

Become Baba Jaga's apprentice in a giant chicken-legged cabin in upcoming Reka. I am on a first-name basis with the coven of incoming witch games and thank goodness witchcrafting and cottage-building game Reka only has a first name, because I'm adding it to my Steam Witchlist too. German studio Emberstorm Entertainment has been posting short clips of its debut project on Twitter and I was immediately enthralled by its slightly spooky 19th century rural Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 teases first major DLC and looks like it's set in an arena

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been a big success for developer Techland, shifting well over 5 million copies (opens in new tab), and the studio's model as with the original is to support it with DLC for years to come. The first major story DLC (opens in new tab) was delayed until September, but today saw a new tease for 'Bloody Ties' and the promise of a full reveal at Gamescom.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fortnite players can't get enough of DBZ's absurd finisher

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover (opens in new tab) recently launched in Epic's all-conquering, brand-crossing metaverse, introducing OTT elements from the series as well as four characters (Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus). Mainly, though, players like the Kamehameha special attack, which is both fun to say out loud and a giant opponent-slaying energy beam launched in midair.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer UK October Issue: Monkeying around

Plus: The Top 100, Final Fantasy 14, Two Point Campus, Spider-Man, Soulframe and more!. I'm a nosy gal, so I can't exactly blame Guybrush for being a bit salty that it's been three goddamn decades and he still doesn't have a clue what Monkey Island's secret is. But hey, anything can happen—after all, Return to Monkey Island is a thing that's actually releasing.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Diablo 4 will have 'an army of developers' working on years of seasonal updates

Blizzard has detailed its plans for Diablo 4's in-game store, season pass, and lots of post-launch content. Diablo 4 will be supported by an "army of developers" working on new seasonal content for years to come, Blizzard said in today's new quarterly update (opens in new tab), with updates and new content ranging from polish and quality-of-life features to major new features, quests, enemies, items, live events, and—of course—season passes.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy