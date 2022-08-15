Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Rams fan arrested in SoFi Stadium assault of 49ers fan pleads not guilty
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A man arrested in connection with an assault at SoFi Stadium earlier this year that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma pleaded not guilty Wednesday, claiming self-defense. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes Rossell, 33, was arrested on one count of battery with serious bodily injury...
247Sports
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting
One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los […]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop
LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Kobe Bryant photos trial: Deputy sent graphic images of remains while playing ‘Call of Duty’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Jurors in the Kobe Bryant photos trial Tuesday heard from a deputy who shared gruesome images while playing the video game “Call of Duty,” another deputy who showed them to a bartender – and a captain who raised alarms about the sheriff’s efforts to keep the scandal out of the public eye.
LA resident charged in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Pasadena
A Los Angeles man was charged Tuesday with murder in a homeless man’s stabbing death in Pasadena. Sadarius Lawson, 26, is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Pasadena courtroom, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Lawson has remained behind bars since...
foxla.com
Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job
PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
foxla.com
Victim sucker punched by homeless man in Hollywood speaks out
LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a homeless man while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant earlier this week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch when shocking security video shows a man approach him,...
abc10.com
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting near community college leaves one dead, two injured
WILMINGTON, Calif. – A woman has died from her injuries after three people were shot in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a...
Actress reported missing arrested in California after allegedly biting officer
She appeared in court on Tuesday, but not before her family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
2urbangirls.com
Rapper charged with assaulting former friend
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against the artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended...
Woman, 71, pistol-whipped during Beverly Grove home invasion; ‘high dollar amount’ of jewelry stolen
A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, police said. The robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of West 5th Street. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson says a lone, masked suspect entered the home, struck the victim and then […]
theavtimes.com
Woman wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER – A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was shot in Lancaster, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s information Bureau. Responding deputies from...
A high-ranking LA Sheriff's Deputy spoke up after Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered staff to delete Kobe Bryant crash photos, he testified. Weeks later, was transferred and demoted.
LASD Deputy Matthew Vander Horck had concerns that his colleagues took, shared, and deleted Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site photos.
Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton
A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
nypressnews.com
Restaurant owner tackles attacker who punched, robbed elderly man in Hollywood: ‘I’m glad I got him’
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An elderly man having lunch in Hollywood was viciously attacked and robbed – but the quick thinking of a good Samaritan who happened to see it all saved his life. The frightening and unprovoked attack was caught on surveillance video. The elderly man...
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Former LAPD officer to stand trial in fatal off-duty shooting at Corona Costco store
After days of graphic witness testimony, a former LAPD officer has been ordered to stand trial for a fatal shooting at a Costco store in Corona.
Comments / 1