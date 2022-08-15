ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxla.com

Rams fan arrested in SoFi Stadium assault of 49ers fan pleads not guilty

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A man arrested in connection with an assault at SoFi Stadium earlier this year that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma pleaded not guilty Wednesday, claiming self-defense. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes Rossell, 33, was arrested on one count of battery with serious bodily injury...
INGLEWOOD, CA
247Sports

Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting

One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
#Youth Football#Shooting#Nfl#Wfaa
foxla.com

Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job

PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Victim sucker punched by homeless man in Hollywood speaks out

LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a homeless man while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant earlier this week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch when shocking security video shows a man approach him,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting near community college leaves one dead, two injured

WILMINGTON, Calif. – A woman has died from her injuries after three people were shot in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
2urbangirls.com

Rapper charged with assaulting former friend

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against the artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was shot in Lancaster, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s information Bureau. Responding deputies from...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton

A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA

