Aiken County Animal Shelter hosting ‘Clear The Shelter’ Day on Saturday
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – If you are looking for a loving pet that will make a wonderful addition to your home, there is an opportunity for you coming up. The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will be holding Clear the Shelter Day, which organizers say is the […]
Baby and Toddler Activities
WRDW-TV
Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The King of Rock and Roll is alive and well in a local woman’s heart. We visited her home in Columbia County, where she has spent years dedicating parts of her house to a legend. For Laura Tinney, it’s not just a place to live...
wgac.com
Another One Bites The Dust
We have been told that the award winning veteran city government beat reporter for the Augusta Chronicle has been “laid off,” in a cost cutting move by the paper’s owner. I am working to confirm details for this afternoon’s radio show…but we hear Susan McCord has been “downsized.”
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Fire Departments Mourn Loss of One of Their Own
You may not know him by name, but if you’ve ever made a fire call in Toombs County or the City of Vidalia, or needed a first responder, you may have been on the receiving end of what Mikell Byrd dedicated and volunteered his life and service to do. Sadly, “Big Mike,” as he was called by those close to him, succumbed to cancer early Monday morning in Augusta. A long procession of local firefighters and EMS personnel escorted him back to Vidalia and gathered with his family at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home.
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: The Legends Grille offers first-class meals in beautiful setting
The Legends Grille is located in what used to be the laundry of the Highland Park Hotel. A symbol of Aiken's status as the Queen of Winter Resorts, the grand hotel was built in the late 19th century. A golf course was added in 1912. The hotel is long gone,...
One Thomson’s “Fill the Brickyard” event looks to bring the community together
One Thomson's mission is to bring people together and it'll be doing just that at its next big event.
WRDW-TV
Love Lego? Check out the CSRA Brick Con at the Columbia Co. Library!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Wellness and Wealth Wednesday, CSRA Lego Show, and more!. We talked to health officials about monkeypox, treatments, symptoms, and vaccines. Here’s what we found, plus, the latest policies and projects approved for both Richmond and Columbia counties. Here are your top headlines.
Golden Harvest Food Bank to hold fresh produce distribution
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding a produce distribution in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location on August 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families will have the opportunity to have fresh produce loaded into their vehicles to take home to put on the dinner table. The […]
wfxg.com
Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
Chick-fil-A to test first new breakfast item in 5 years
Atlanta based Chick-fil-A tests its first new breakfast item in five years: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Each order will include four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted...
WRDW-TV
S. Augusta Farmers Market brings fresh food to help families
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Augusta Farmers Market happens each month, but in August, they are doing something new, a mid-harvest market. From farm to table, the mid-harvest market had it all. Dairy cows, fresh produce, local honey, free veggie popsicles, a cooking class, and more. As inflation rises,...
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
wfxg.com
One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
WRDW-TV
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a life-threatening disease you can get from a tick bite, and it’s probably not the one you have in mind. It’s called alpha-gal, and you get it from the lone star tick, the most common tick in Georgia and South Carolina. When...
Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Rhett Walker, returns home to the CSRA
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Turn on a Christian radio station anywhere across the country and you’re bound to hear one of Rhett Walker’s hit songs. “So, I’ve really never had a plan B. Like this is my dream, this is what I feel called to do, so we’re going to chase it,” said Rhett Walker, […]
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
wgac.com
Netflix Series Star Will Be In Aiken on Thursday
If you are a fan of the show “Stranger Things”, there are a couple of events that the Netflix series star will attend in Aiken. Adam Murray, who gave South Aiken High School some national attention when he wore a Thoroughbred t-shirt on the popular show. Murray will...
Family members seek answers in disappearance of Atlanta woman with Augusta ties
Family members of a missing Atlanta woman are asking for local help looking for her vehicle in the hopes that it might be spotted and bring them closer to finding their loved one.
WRDW-TV
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out on new findings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is going to take at least six months for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify the remains found in a pond off Highway 56. But for now, Simon Powell’s family is ready to open up about how they feel. It has been a...
Comments / 0