Augusta, GA

WJBF

Aiken County Animal Shelter hosting 'Clear The Shelter' Day on Saturday

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – If you are looking for a loving pet that will make a wonderful addition to your home, there is an opportunity for you coming up. The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will be holding Clear the Shelter Day, which organizers say is the […]
WRDW-TV

Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The King of Rock and Roll is alive and well in a local woman’s heart. We visited her home in Columbia County, where she has spent years dedicating parts of her house to a legend. For Laura Tinney, it’s not just a place to live...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Another One Bites The Dust

We have been told that the award winning veteran city government beat reporter for the Augusta Chronicle has been “laid off,” in a cost cutting move by the paper’s owner. I am working to confirm details for this afternoon’s radio show…but we hear Susan McCord has been “downsized.”
AUGUSTA, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Fire Departments Mourn Loss of One of Their Own

You may not know him by name, but if you’ve ever made a fire call in Toombs County or the City of Vidalia, or needed a first responder, you may have been on the receiving end of what Mikell Byrd dedicated and volunteered his life and service to do. Sadly, “Big Mike,” as he was called by those close to him, succumbed to cancer early Monday morning in Augusta. A long procession of local firefighters and EMS personnel escorted him back to Vidalia and gathered with his family at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, GA
WJBF

Golden Harvest Food Bank to hold fresh produce distribution

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding a produce distribution in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location on August 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families will have the opportunity to have fresh produce loaded into their vehicles to take home to put on the dinner table. The […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Rabid raccoon found on Piedmont St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Department of Public Health has identified a rabid raccoon in Augusta. According to DPH, a domestic dog killed the raccoon in the area around Piedmont St. in Augusta on Aug. 7. Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon. DPH sent the raccoon to the Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing, which came back positive.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Radio

Chick-fil-A to test first new breakfast item in 5 years

Atlanta based Chick-fil-A tests its first new breakfast item in five years: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Each order will include four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

S. Augusta Farmers Market brings fresh food to help families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Augusta Farmers Market happens each month, but in August, they are doing something new, a mid-harvest market. From farm to table, the mid-harvest market had it all. Dairy cows, fresh produce, local honey, free veggie popsicles, a cooking class, and more. As inflation rises,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
WRDW-TV

Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
wgac.com

Netflix Series Star Will Be In Aiken on Thursday

If you are a fan of the show “Stranger Things”, there are a couple of events that the Netflix series star will attend in Aiken. Adam Murray, who gave South Aiken High School some national attention when he wore a Thoroughbred t-shirt on the popular show. Murray will...
AIKEN, SC

