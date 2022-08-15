ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Lafayette

Three Ragin’ Cajun Head Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun athletics is extending the contracts of several head coaches based on documents I've obtained. All extensions are scheduled to become effective on August 25th, pending approval from the University of Louisiana System Board of Governors Athletic Board committee. Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head baseball coach Matt Deggs receives...
