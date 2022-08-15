Read full article on original website
Three Ragin’ Cajun Head Coaches Receive Contract Extensions
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun athletics is extending the contracts of several head coaches based on documents I've obtained. All extensions are scheduled to become effective on August 25th, pending approval from the University of Louisiana System Board of Governors Athletic Board committee. Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head baseball coach Matt Deggs receives...
Coach Desormeaux on QB Battle, Andre Jones, Team Health & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football will wrap up fall camp at the end of this week. With kick off 17 days away, coach Michael Desormeaux still has roster questions that must be answered. Head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the starting quarterback competition...
