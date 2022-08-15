Read full article on original website
How the durability update affected the League of Legends meta
As a rule, League of Legends releases a new patch balancing both Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss every two weeks. Balancing typically addresses either overpowered or underpowered items, champions, summoner spells, and even drakes with regard to the current meta. On top of that, Riot Games releases major patches covering various changes for international tournaments such as the World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational, as well as at the beginning of each preseason.
Here are the best League of Legends champions (Patch 12.15)
In League of Legends, meta changes every two weeks as new updates are released. With every patch buffing certain champions and nerfing others, it’s only natural that the best champions to pick for each role change. Moreover, for the past couple of years, Riot Games has also usually updated the items in the game with every patch. And since the introduction of the Mythic items and how they influence other major items in the game, changing one of them can also mean huge shifts in the meta.
Who’s the best Zeri in the world? The best Zeri players in professional League of Legends
Zeri is arguably the most influential League of Legends champion in the world this summer. From dominating game balance conversations to ones regarding her influence on the professional stage, Zeri’s strength as a champion has been a hot-button topic throughout the greater League community since her release earlier this year.
When will Valve release the next Dota 2 battle pass in 2022?
With Dota 2’s Arlington Major out of the way, fans’ eyes have turned toward The International 2022 (TI). The most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar will be held in Singapore this year and players are waiting for Valve to release the TI11 Battle Pass to start the hype train.
How to close the League of Legends Challenges Are Here notification
The Challenges are here in League of Legends, but you probably know about them due to the persistent notification that keeps popping up after each match. Considering the notification button doesn’t have an exit button anywhere near it, players naturally end up clicking on it and checking out the new titles and tokens. While it may not seem that problematic if you just play one game a day, it can be the bane of hardcore players’ existence as the transition time between menus can add up.
Starry-eyed sorries: Riot provides compensation missions after multiple issues plague League’s 2022 Star Guardian event
After a handful of issues bogged down League of Legends’ summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games has sent out a whole gamut of compensation missions so players are still able to earn the rewards available in the free pass. The event is also being extended, with each compensatory mission...
Apex Legends streamer goes from Rookie to Predator rank in one stream
An Apex Legends streamer from Australia climbed from Rookie to Apex Predator solo during the course of one 37-hour stream. Esports personality Jake Lucky shared a clip on Twitter of streamer Wxltzy winning a final game and making it to Apex Predator as a result. Wxltzy performed the feat in just one stream, according to Lucky. The climb lasted 37 hours and 13 minutes, with the streamer refusing to sleep and only taking five hours of breaks while in queue. In a statement to Lucky, Wxltzy shared that he played on servers based out of Tokyo rather than on his home Sydney servers because the queue times were taking too long. As a result, he dealt with ping as high as 170 while ranking.
London Spitfire adds flex support Kaan
The London Spitfire previously announced that it was done with roster moves for the 2022 Overwatch League season. But even a solid team can’t pass up an advantageous deal when it sees one. Former Paris Eternal flex support Emir “Kaan” Okumus will join the London Spitfire for the remainder...
Washington Justice release Happy, vigilante in final wave of roster moves
The Washington Justice has been offloading quite a bit of its players this season, and Lee “Happy” Jung-woo and Kim “vigilante” Jun are the last two players to make moves just before the Aug. 18 Overwatch League trade deadline. Recently, the Justice also sent Kim “Mag”...
Liliana of the Veil gets reprint in MTG Dominaria United
One of the most powerful planeswalker cards in Magic: The Gathering is getting a reprint in the upcoming fall set, Dominaria United. Liliana of the Veil, a three-mana planeswalker originally printed in Innistrad, is returning to Standard and entering Pioneer after only seeing reprints in masters sets. She was most recently seen in Ultimate Masters in 2018.
New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox
Team Liquid co-owner and platform fighter competitor Hungrybox has commented on the most recent MultiVersus patch, which has inadvertently disabled spectator mode and stalled tournament play. Though known most for his time spent in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene, Hungrybox has regularly streamed and hosted tournaments for Warner Bros....
Radha’s Firebrand gives MTG Aggro decks powerful 2-drop in Dominaria United
The Domain mechanic is returning to Magic: The Gathering with the release of Dominaria United, featured on Radha’s Firebrand, an Aggro card that uses the mechanic to increase power and toughness when it matters. Radha is the grandaughter of Astor the Keldon warlord and a potential planeswalker who never...
Former Overwatch League pro Axxiom is starring in a dating reality show
Former Overwatch League pro Park “Axxiom” Min-seob is making the switch to reality television. Axxiom retired from the Boston Uprising in 2020 and then signed with a modeling agency the following year. Now, Axxiom is appearing on a show called Heart Signal Japan, a dating reality show. Heart...
How to get cases in CS:GO
Opening cases in CS:GO is one of the most fun activities you can do in the game. From one of the most prestigious skins in the game to a more common one, the thrill of opening cases should never be underestimated. Unfortunately, players won’t often get luxurious loot from opening cases, but the feeling of opening a case to find a knife is tough to describe.
How MTG Jumpstart Dominaria United works
Designed for beginning and casual Magic: The Gathering players, Jumpstart booster packs return with the release of Dominaria United. Wizards of the Coast will include Jumpstart boosters with all upcoming premier MTG sets, providing new and casual players a way to experience each new set. Each booster pack will contain a total of 20 cards and players only need two boosters to play a game. Players who crack Jumpstart DMU boosters will also get a specific number of upgraded rarity and booster treatment cards.
All contents in MTG Arena Dominaria United pre-order bundles
Wizards of the Coast will offer Magic: The Gathering Arena players two pre-order bundle options leading up to the digital launch of Dominaria United. Starting Aug. 18 and running until the digital release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 1, players in MTG Arena can pre-order up to two bundles. The upcoming Standard-legal set returns to the plane of Dominaria to protect its inhabitants from another full-on Phyrexian invasion. Over 280 cards are in the set, showcasing planeswalkers, mechanics, and legendary creatures.
Washington Justice GM deletes Twitter account, team drops assistant coach Tydolla
The Paris Eternal are not the only team looking for a widespread roster revamp in the latter half of the Overwatch League season. Amid widespread rumors the Washington Justice would be turning over staff and players, the team has officially dropped assistant coach Jung “Tydolla” Seung-min, who joined the Justice late last year. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Gladiators and Guangzhou Charge.
Device has reportedly held talks with other CS:GO teams
Device continues to be inactive in Ninjas in Pyjamas’ CS:GO roster, but recent reports suggest he could soon be returning to action. The Danish player has explored a number of options outside of NiP, according to a report from Jaxon.gg. The report states that device “held preliminary talks with several teams,” which revolved around adding the 26-year-old to an active lineup.
6 more Dragon Ball skins Fortnite needs to add
The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event has arrived, allowing players to use characters and items from the classic shonen anime series in their battle royale matches. Dragon Ball characters Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma are available as skins in the game with special emotes and items that accompany them. If you ever wanted to go Super Saiyan God as Goku after hitting a sick headshot on Naruto, Fortnite can fulfill those wishes.
Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy the main targets for nerfs in League Patch 12.16
Prior to the official release of patch 12.16, League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison has given players a preview of the changes coming in the update, which include nerfs to four of the strongest champions in pro play. Leung-Harrison previously stated this patch would be the first of 2022...
