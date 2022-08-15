The Challenges are here in League of Legends, but you probably know about them due to the persistent notification that keeps popping up after each match. Considering the notification button doesn’t have an exit button anywhere near it, players naturally end up clicking on it and checking out the new titles and tokens. While it may not seem that problematic if you just play one game a day, it can be the bane of hardcore players’ existence as the transition time between menus can add up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO