ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

West Nile virus now detected in 17 Connecticut towns

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitos with West Nile virus were detected in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Thursday provided an updated list of the towns. The list included Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Newtown, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
sheltonherald.com

Connecticut woman dies after medical event at Maine beach, officials say

A Connecticut woman died after being rescued from a beach in Ogunquit, Maine, on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. The 62-year-old woman had what appeared to be a medical event while in the water when lifeguards and bystanders pulled her out. The lifeguard and emergency medical personnel tried to resuscitate the woman, but she did not survive, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
OGUNQUIT, ME
fox61.com

How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 84#Fire#Traffic Accident#Newtown Hook Ladder#Hawleyville Fire Company#Hog Wild Bbq
wlad.com

COVID-19 data for Greater Danbury updated by Conn. DPH

COVID-19 cases reported to the Connecticut Department of Public Health dropped by half in Bethel and New Fairfield, but nearly doubled in Brookfield compared to last week. Rates held fairly steady in New Milford and Newtown. The test positivity rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days...
DANBURY, CT
WestfairOnline

Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Massachusetts man struck by 'multiple vehicles,' none of which stopped, police say

Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a traffic death in which a 27-year-old man was "struck by multiple vehicles," none of which stopped. The fatal hit-and-run happened late Saturday night along Interstate 290 in Worcester. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly...
News 12

Newly built Dutchess County animal shelter unable to open

A Dutchess County animal nonprofit is at risk of losing its new shelter because of upgrades the town is allegedly asking for - that they say they can’t afford. Josephine Santoro is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and retired dog control officer. She runs the pet food pantry in Fishkill...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought

(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
EAST LYME, CT
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy