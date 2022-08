Elsie Marie Morris, 85, of Summerfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Stellar Care Center, Woodsfield, Ohio. She was born at Piedmont, Ohio on September 13, 1936, a daughter of the late Raymond D. Ferguson and Bessie Myrtle Rankin Ferguson. She was a homemaker and was a...

SUMMERFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO