Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Split” Alternates Grey And Red
Jordan Brand has introduced a few asymmetric colorways over the course of the past few months, splitting both the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low right down the center. And for their latest offering, the Jumpman is applying this treatment to said low-top yet again, this time with shades of red, grey, and black.
Where To Buy The sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 “White/Varsity Royal”
Despite being one of Nike’s longest-standing collaborators, sacai only came into popularity following the release of their LDWaffle in 2019. And since, designer Chitose Abe has approached her collaborations in a similar way, reconstructing classics with elements from other silhouettes. The upcoming Cortez 4.0, however, is a slight departure from the norm, as the design is a bit more grounded relative to Abe’s prior works.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 3 “Dark Iris”
The Air Jordan 3 has enjoyed a number of noteworthy releases throughout 2022 thus far, such as the “Muslin” and the “Neapolitan.” And in the last half of the year, things are only going to become more exciting thanks to the return of the “Fire Red” and the debut of the “Dark Iris,” the latter of which is releasing next week right on Mamba Day.
Jordan Brand Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid
Though still quite a ways away, Jordan Brand is already making preparations for the upcoming Holiday Season. And alongside much-anticipated releases, such as the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” and the 2022 Air Jordan 2 “Chicago,” we can expect seasonal renditions of silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Mid.
“Navy” And “Castlerock” Color In The New Balance 990v2 Made In USA
Teddy Santis can do no wrong. As frontman of both Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance‘s Made In USA program, the Queens-native has been packaging his idea of “cool” for nearly a decade, with his latest proposition arriving in the form of a 990v2 for the latter project.
An Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Low “Viotech” Sample Emerges At An Outlet
Over the last handful of decades, NIKE, Inc. has produced some of the most innovative footwear–and not all of it’s released. Recently, a user by the name of “BCx00110100” took to the /r/sneakers community on Reddit to post an extremely rare Nike Outlet find: a never-before-seen Air Force 1 Low “Viotech” sample.
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
A “Black/Red” Scheme Marks The Return Of The Jordan Delta 3 Low
After receiving a quartet of colorways for its first installment, the successor to the Jordan Delta 2 is swinging in for a low top look with red and black adornments. Expanding the low-top variety of their lifestyle series, the third iteration scales back on the former’s buffed up sole unit while a mix of suedes and leathers supports the toe, eyestays and heel counter.
The New Balance 2002R Prepares A Simple “White/Natural Indigo” Colorway
Following the release of the “Protection Pack,” the New Balance 2002R‘s fanbase grew exponentially. And for the last half of the year, we’ll continue to see brand new releases, such as this recently-unveiled “White/Natural Indigo” colorway. Simpler than many an offering before, this pair...
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Jade Ash”
In spite of Ye’s dissatisfaction with the Three Stripes, the brand continues to expand on the adidas Yeezy catalog. And alongside additional Yeezy Slides and restocks of past-released offerings, we can expect to see new iterations of the Yeezy Boost 350 v2, such as this recently-unveiled “Jade Ash” colorway.
A Detailed Look At The adidas AdiFOM Q
Despite comparisons to the Yeezy Foam Runner, the adidas AdiFOM Q silhouette is being touted as a reinterpreted follow-up to 2001’s adidas Quake. In color palette, material and shape, the Three Stripes’ upcoming proposition resembles Kanye West’s popular slip-on silhouette, although it’s important to note that the adiFOM Q features laces and an inner bootie to coincide with more traditional footwear. The chiseled “shell” contours in a fashion reminiscent of an earthquake’s seismic shifts, with the traction pattern underfoot donning an isotopic layout. EVA foam gives way to a padded knit inner component that likens the controversial shoe to adidas’ past.
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets An Early Fall Look
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not be the most coveted of the brand’s staple cushioning technology, however its arrival in a sleek collection of Gray, Black and Orange tones garners a closer look. In comparison to its tonal counterparts, the tricolored silhouette is disparate as a fall-ready...
Nike SB Adds Gum Bottoms To These White And Black Dunk Lows
Under the Orange Label, Nike SB has provided skate shops with many exclusive releases. And following not long after its debut, the project introduced two understated iterations of the Dunk Low, both of which featured neutral-dominant uppers and gum bottoms. Fast forward three years and these colorways are set to return, doing so with little to no changes.
Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe Unveiled In Brown Colorway
Tom Sachs‘ intentions for his latest Nike collab, the General Purpose Shoe, is not unlike that of Ye’s when he promised “Yeezys for everyone.” And though still difficult to obtain as of right now, soon most could be wearing the GPS, as new colorways of the silhouette are rapidly beginning to surface.
The adidas D Rose 1.5 Receives The Restomod Treatment in a “Vivid Red/Black” Scheme
Remastering iconic hoops styles of the past with modern technological innovation has quickly become a point of emphasis for basketball’s biggest brands over the past half decade. Silhouettes like the adidas Agent Gil and T-Mac 3’s have recently enjoyed a restomod makeover by the three stripes and this time around they’ll be tapping the postseason-ready style that celebrated the youngest MVP ever in the adidas Adizero Rose 1.5 Restomod.
Nike Air Force 1 Is Treated With “Team Red” And Gum Combo
The 40th anniversary of Nike’s hallmark 1982 streetwear silhouette has seen a slew of shades, hues and textiles over the last eight months with the latest to join the roster coming in a Grade School “Team Red” variation of the Air Force 1. The pictured images of...
The Air Jordan 1 Acclimate Gets Familiar With A “Yellow Toe” Style
It’s no secret that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the most-coveted sneakers currently on the market. As such, Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe has dressed up in various ensembles with the goal of tending to ever-changing consumer needs. Case in point?: The sneaker’s Acclimate iteration.
PLEASURES And ASICS Put The “GEL” Back In GEL-LYTE III
From 2019 to early 2021, PLEASURES joined forces with a number of sneaker brands, from Converse all the way to ASICS. And after almost two years since their last collaborative effort, the latter is providing the streetwear brand their very own GEL-LYTE III. Despite what early marketing may suggest, PLEASURES...
A Ma Maniere Helps Usher In The Nike Air Ship With “Game Royal” Colorway
As the Air Ship is looking to anchor itself within the current market of mid-1980s basketball footwear, a recent influx of new arrivals have harbored ashore as a predecessor to its official announcement. With this classic hoops sneaker’s lore centered around none other than Michael Jordan, the Air Ship is every bit as deserving to be part of conversation, and in that short span in 1985 during which MJ frequented the model before he was graced with his first signature shoe, the Ship has managed to become a permanent chapter in sneaker history.
Adidas ZX 8000 Samples The Ø27 Japanese-Style Kabob
After taking a trip to South Korea in homage to Seoul’s oldest bakery, the three stripes is casting the adidas Originals ZX 8000 for the latest flavoring of their Adilicious City Series that’s spanned the inspirational spectrum of international cuisines and restaurants. Taking a quick flight over to Europe, adidas is harkening the likeness of Berlin’s Ø27 Kebab eatery.
