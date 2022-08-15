Our offseason recruiting updates have been slower than usual this year, so let’s wrap up the week of looking at past classes by looking at the current class. The pace of commitments was slow through the spring, but a concentration of visits in June led to a flurry of commitments, and Georgia Tech now has 15 pledges in the 2023 class. 7 of the 15 commitments play on the offensive or defensive line; there’s a clear and needed focus on the trenches.

