This Saturday, Aug. 20 will be the first opportunity for the public to get its first look at the Wilton High School‘s 2022 Warrior football team at the annual inter-squad “Blue/White Scrimmage” (3 p.m. at Fujitani Field). The event will showcase the offensive players facing off against their defensive teammates and is meant to be a feel-good, family event with food, giveaways, new merchandise, etc. There’s also collaboration between the high school program and the Wilton Youth Football program with the introduction of a new “Junior Tribe” bleacher section that will emulate the WHS student fan on the home side.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO