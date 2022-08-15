Read full article on original website
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New Colorado Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens Fourth Colorado Location in Parker. August 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // PARKER, Colo. -- Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 9566 Twenty Mile Rd. in Parker. Multi-unit franchise group Mile High Chicken is at the helm of the new location.
Always Best Care Answers Increased Demand For Senior Care With New Territory Growth In Washington State, Texas And Florida
Leading Senior Care Franchise Follows Year of Double-Digit Sales Growth with New Franchisee Agreements Signed and Continued Focus on Nationwide Expansion. August 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that it has signed new franchise agreements in Seattle, Washington, Orlando, Florida, and Humble, Texas, welcoming new owners to the system and expanding its brand presence in key states. These agreements come as the leading senior care franchise system in the United States continues to capitalize on over 10% sales growth in 2021 and an increased demand for in-home senior care by targeting new markets around the country for expansion.
City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Into Delaware
August 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // KENT, Del. – City Wide Facility Solutions continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. Local building owners and property management companies throughout Delaware and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Alankato Cobb (CEO) has partnered with John Heyliger (COO) and Tasheema Heyliger (CFO) to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 755 Walker Road, Suite A in Dover.
Apóla Greek Grill Sets Sights on Vigorous Growth for 2022 and Beyond
Emerging fast-casual brand plans to open more than 10 new locations by 2024. August 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - The demand for authentic Greek cuisine is real! And Apóla Greek Grill plans on filling that need throughout Southern California and into the West Coast as it rapidly expands in 2022 and beyond.
