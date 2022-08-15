Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
KCRA.com
Why wasn't California's Flex Alert canceled when temperatures dropped?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wednesday was predicted to be another day with temperatures well above 100 degrees in many parts of California, prompting the state's grid operators to call on residents to conserve energy. Yet it wasn't as hot as anticipated, and it was instead cloudy for much of the...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) -- A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins' yacht backing out but didn't see Tom operating.
Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road. Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.
rosevilletoday.com
Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park
10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule, becomes first Sacramento County tribal casino
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento County's first tribal gaming casino opened early in Elk Grove. Sky River Casino, off Highway 99 at Kammerer Road, was supposed to begin operating in September, but the doors opened at midnight on Tuesday. By 3 a.m., the parking lot was jam-packed and hundreds...
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule
ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning.
Water levels at Folsom Lake continue to decrease
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The lake levels at Folsom Lake are about 418 feet above sea level, according to the Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay. However, they are dropping approximately “one-half a vertical foot per day.” People who currently park their boats at the marina are starting to remove them into dry storage. Preston-LeMay said […]
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino visitors thrilled casino opens early — but say parking improvements are a must
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sky River Casino opened early Tuesday, delighting visitors throughout the day. The opening caused traffic backups and parking concerns on surrounding roads, however, many said they could overlook the obstacles as the casino finds its footing. Traffic congested as drivers make their way to new...
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ coming to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." Enchant opens officially on Nov. 25, and is a 10-acre...
Fox40
Sacramento sweets shop to close store after 25 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business. The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.
Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Cheapest and Best Way to Get from Sacramento Airport to Downtown
Sacramento Airport is one of my primary choices when flying out of Northern California. Even considering the long drive time, sometimes the cost savings and time savings is worth it if it saves us a connection. Lighter traffic and cheaper parking make it a better choice than SFO or Oakland. Normally, I park right at the airport. But recently I found myself needing to figure out the best way to get from Sacramento Airport to downtown.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Sky River Casino has Elk Grove neighbors worried about parking issues
ELK GROVE, Calif. — When some people moved into an Elk Grove neighborhood near Sky River Parkway, they had no idea they were moving their family across from the Sky River Casino. Carol Naka, a mother of four, says the big influx in visitors is spilling in as guests...
Southbound I-5 in Woodland blocked from overturned semi-truck
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The number two lane along southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 113 in Woodland is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the truck was carrying packages and two other cars may be involved. This is a developing story.
