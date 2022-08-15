ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Sacramento, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) -- A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins' yacht backing out but didn't see Tom operating.
FOX40

Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road. Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park

10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule

ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning. 
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Water levels at Folsom Lake continue to decrease

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The lake levels at Folsom Lake are about 418 feet above sea level, according to the Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay. However, they are dropping approximately “one-half a vertical foot per day.” People who currently park their boats at the marina are starting to remove them into dry storage. Preston-LeMay said […]
FOLSOM, CA
Sacramento sweets shop to close store after 25 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business. The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
BoardingArea

Cheapest and Best Way to Get from Sacramento Airport to Downtown

Sacramento Airport is one of my primary choices when flying out of Northern California. Even considering the long drive time, sometimes the cost savings and time savings is worth it if it saves us a connection. Lighter traffic and cheaper parking make it a better choice than SFO or Oakland. Normally, I park right at the airport. But recently I found myself needing to figure out the best way to get from Sacramento Airport to downtown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Southbound I-5 in Woodland blocked from overturned semi-truck

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The number two lane along southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 113 in Woodland is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the truck was carrying packages and two other cars may be involved. This is a developing story.
WOODLAND, CA

