After delays, alleged shooter in 2009 Centennial homicide to see trial

Cold case: Who murdered Percy Sierra in 2008?
The CBI said Percy Sierra was found stabbed to death inside of her home by family members on March 13, 2008
EDITORIAL: Josiaz Aragon’s death is a wakeup call
It’s the question that should be gnawing at Denverites right now following last week’s horrific slaying of a 14-year-old Denver boy. Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon’s body was found Monday, Aug. 8, two days before his 15th birthday, near a ballfield behind Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Aragon was shot, stabbed and beaten, apparently in broad daylight, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Woman injured after stabbing in Denver
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has one person in custody and is investigating a stabbing that injured a woman Friday morning. The stabbing happened in the area of 29th Street and Brighton Boulevard, according to a tweet from DPD. A woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Armed burglary suspect captured in Denver appears in Natrona County Circuit Court
CASPER, Wyo. — The suspect who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint during a burglary in north Casper last May appeared in circuit court Thursday. Casper resident Antonio Harrington, 20, disappeared with his alleged accomplice after the May 26 burglary, and was arrested two weeks ago in Denver, Colorado.
Justice with Jessica: The rules of the road teen drivers have to follow
Drivers will experience a lot more traffic than they have in the summer months, as well as some young drivers commuting to school for the first time.
2 people wounded in Aurora strip mall parking lot shooting
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Aurora.
Shelter-in-place lifted after fugitive not found in home
AURORA, Colo. — There was a large police presence near the Denver and Aurora city line as officers attempted to negotiate who was believed to be holed up in a house near East 19th Avenue and Akron Street. A shelter-in-place was been issued for residents who live on Akron...
Colorado Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Colorado man was arrested in the early morning hours Thursday following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 30 west of U.S. 31 in Marshall County. A deputy from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department conducted the traffic stop due to alleged traffic violations. K9 Bear was deployed to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle when the K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics.
Suspect pleads not guilty in case of fatal Green Valley Ranch house fire
The 18-year-old who faces dozens of counts in connection with a 2020 house fire in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood that killed a family pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday morning.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
Denver Police Shooting Video Shows Cops Committed Crimes, Attorney Says
On August 17, the Denver Police Department released videos of the officer-involved shooting near 20th and Larimer streets on July 17 in which suspect Jordan Waddy and six innocent bystanders were injured, and the office of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that a grand jury would be asked to review the case.
1 person dead after shooting at northeastern Colorado Springs restaurant Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at a northeastern Colorado Springs restaurant. Colorado Springs officers responded to the Havana Grill near North Academy and Constitution around 2 a.m. Friday. Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police end Aurora home standoff when they discover no one was inside
AURORA | Aurora police may have spent hours at a standoff at a north Aurora home despite the suspect, or anyone, not being inside the house during negotiations. The standoff began at about 2 p.m. when police surround a house at Akron Street and East 19th Avenue. Police issued orders for neighbors to leave the area or shelter inside their homes as they negotiated with a man later identified as 38-year-old Alexander Smith.
Deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver
A deceased person was found in the South Platte River near the intersection of W. 13th Avenue and Zuni Street on Thursday morning, according to Denver police.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax, police looking for driver
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Caretaker charged after at-risk adult found malnourished, covered in feces
A caretaker now faces a felony charge after an at-risk adult in their care was found malnourished and covered in feces, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.
Juvenile turns himself into police, facing 1st-degree murder charge
A 17-year-old is in custody after turning himself in Tuesday night and is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Aurora Police Department said.
Aurora: Say no to panhandlers
(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council advanced Monday launching an educational campaign to discourage residents from giving money to panhandlers. The council discussed the proposal, brought forth by councilmembers Steve Sundberg and Angela Lawson, during its study session. The proposal still will need approval during a regular council meeting, likely next week.
Bodycam video of Denver police shooting that left 6 bystanders injured released
The Denver Police Department has released the bodycam video of the police shooting that left six bystanders injured on July 17.
Man killed in 17th and Peoria hit-and-run
Aurora police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man Tuesday evening.
