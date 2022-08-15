ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Racy Brooks Koepka Wife Photos

While her husband pushes on with the LIV Golf Tour, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, continues to build up her brand on social media. Jena Sims, a model and actress, is helping launch a new swimwear line. The wife of the longtime golf star shared some racy beach photos on...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris denounces ex-mentor’s profane messages toward Dan Hicks, Brad Faxon

Will Zalatoris won his first PGA Tour event in wild, dramatic fashion on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Three days later, Zalatoris was still giddy about his epic putting performance down the stretch and over the three-hole playoff victory against Sepp Straka, but he also attempted to extinguish one big distraction.
GOLF
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
GOLF
Sports
Golf Digest

No way to sugarcoat it, Luke List’s first-round BMW putting performance was one of the worst in tour history

There are several ways to look at Luke List’s season. He won his first PGA Tour event this year at the Farmers Insurance Open, beating Will Zalatoris in a playoff. He’s playing in the BMW Championship, the second FedEx Cup playoff event. He entered the week 42nd in FedEx Cup points, meaning a good performance at Wilmington Country Club could send him to the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting

Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
GOLF
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf as its 'leaders' are lost, helpless vs. LIV Golf | Opinion

Men’s golf is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Lawsuits are flying like Phil Mickelson tee shots. Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next player to escape the shackles of his multi-million-dollar PGA Tour life for the warm embrace of Mohammed bin Salman. Golfers who used to be pals are angry with their former playing partners. Tour players are holding unprecedented meetings, the four majors don’t have the courage to take a real stand and some golfers who left for LIV Golf have already sued for the right to come back.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tiger Woods is 'the alpha' of the PGA Tour group who are plotting the fight against Saudi-backed LIV Golf, reveals Rory McIlroy, as he hails 'the hero we've all looked up to' for his role

Tiger Woods took the lead in the meeting of golf's top players on Tuesday, as they addressed the PGA Tour's plans to fight back against LIV Golf's threat to the established order of the sport. Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday on his private jet for a private meeting...
GOLF
Golf.com

Home Practice: Finding the perfect putting alignment

The difference between making or missing a putt starts before you even make your stroke. GOLFTEC’s Nick Clearwater and pro golfer Hannah Gregg demonstrate the importance of aiming correctly, giving a few tricks to help you make more putts.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for $750 million because he got his feelings hurt

Patrick Reed is entrenching himself further as one of the most disliked golfers on the planet by leading a defamation lawsuit for feeling like his reputation has been damaged. Reed is suing the Golf Channel and former golfer/current golf analyst Brandel Chamblee for defamation after being accused by fans of being a cheater.  The lawsuit […] The post Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for $750 million because he got his feelings hurt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
Golf.com

How these 3 tips helped a 10 handicap become a better ball-striker

Before summer and golf season kicked into gear on Long Island, I frequented GOLFTEC to whip my game into shape. Frankly, I went in not knowing what caused the ball-striking issues I was having on the course. It was a guessing game. For years, I put off taking lessons. I...
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Report: Draft copy of LIV contract reveals fascinating key details

Amongst the many controversies and stories surrounding the LIV Golf Series, the contract details have been a constant subject of scrutiny. Two months ago, renowned analyst Brandel Chamblee claimed that LIV prize money was counted against the signing bonus. This claim was then refuted by the winner of the opening event of the breakaway tour, Charl Schwartzel.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Is it legal to practice chipping with a walnut in between shots?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. On our league course, there’s a par 3 with several walnut trees near the green. If you hit your ball over there in late summer or early fall, many walnuts, a bit larger than a golf ball, are scattered on the ground. Can I practice chipping them while waiting my turn? — Tony Brajdic, Sarver, Pa.
GOLF

