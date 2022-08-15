ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio College Basketball
City
Geneva, OH
Local
Ohio Business
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools are facing staff shortages with the start of classes

School systems throughout Ohio are continuing to grapple with a shortage of both teachers and other workers as school gets back into session. While Northeast Ohio appears to be faring a little better than others, issues still persist. Cleveland Metropolitan School District is short about 160 teachers, but, through work...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Outfitter#Fitness#Spire Academy#Spire Institute#Spire Events#Spire Fit
moversmakers.org

Black Achievers to expand in Ohio

A Cincinnati-based Black professionals organization with 5,000 local members has landed a $50,000 grant from the foundation of the nation’s second largest bank to help it launch chapters in Cleveland and Columbus. While working as an information technology project manager at Fifth Third Bank, West Side native Michael Moore...
CINCINNATI, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage

Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio

Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: Goodtime III by Thomas Mulready

A ride on the Goodtime III takes you up the Cuyahoga River for views of downtown, the river, the lake, our famous bridges and every architectural marvel imaginable. The narrated cruise highlights the history of Cleveland in surprising candor and detail as you peruse million dollar views that the rest of the world can only dream of.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy