Northeast Ohio high school football: A look at some of the region's best players as the 2022 season gets set to begin
CLEVELAND — Get ready to turn on those Friday Night Lights!. Yes, high school football returns to Northeast Ohio this week, with schools across the region setting their sights on the playoffs and (hopefully) the state championships in Canton. This part of the country has long been known for...
cleveland19.com
Baseball field named after Jose Ramirez will be new home to Lincoln-West School’s teams
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez was in attendance on Wednesday as city and community leaders announced a new project for Clark Field. The new turf playing area, which will be installed near the corner of West 11th Street and Clark Avenue, will be named “Jose Ramirez Field” after the Cleveland Guardians’ third baseman.
The Guardians Make History Scoring Three Runs After Striking Out Three Times In The Eighth Inning
The Guardians made history in the eighth inning during the series finale against the Tigers.
Looking to hire: Cleveland Clinic hosting career expo
The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a career expo later this month, hoping to fill openings at several of its campuses.
List: Ohio businesses approved for sports betting
Some local bars celebrated Wednesday night as the first round of sports gaming host licenses were announced by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio schools are facing staff shortages with the start of classes
School systems throughout Ohio are continuing to grapple with a shortage of both teachers and other workers as school gets back into session. While Northeast Ohio appears to be faring a little better than others, issues still persist. Cleveland Metropolitan School District is short about 160 teachers, but, through work...
moversmakers.org
Black Achievers to expand in Ohio
A Cincinnati-based Black professionals organization with 5,000 local members has landed a $50,000 grant from the foundation of the nation’s second largest bank to help it launch chapters in Cleveland and Columbus. While working as an information technology project manager at Fifth Third Bank, West Side native Michael Moore...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage
Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been to about 150 campsites since they started living out of their RV full-time, and their recent stay at Hearthside Grove Lake Erie stood out from the mix. The luxury motor coach resort, located at Geneva-on-the-Lake, offered more than gravel driveways and...
SCORE Cleveland offers free help to start up your own business
There is free help to start up your own business — one-on-one mentoring from successful business leaders in Cleveland, including marketing, financial advice, business plans and more.
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio
Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
Taste of Black Cleveland returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
It's a celebration of the best food and drink some local Black chefs and mixologists have to offer.
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Stanley Band’s historic Blossom run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was 40 years ago chants of “MSB! MSB!” filled Blossom Music Center as the Michael Stanley Band began the greatest run of shows that has ever taken place at the venue. Starting the night of Aug. 25, 1982, Michael Stanley Band played four...
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: LAND studio, Refugee Response, Metroparks, FreshWater, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The organization committed to bringing public art to...
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Goodtime III by Thomas Mulready
A ride on the Goodtime III takes you up the Cuyahoga River for views of downtown, the river, the lake, our famous bridges and every architectural marvel imaginable. The narrated cruise highlights the history of Cleveland in surprising candor and detail as you peruse million dollar views that the rest of the world can only dream of.
Tower City Center in Cleveland announces new store and expansions as holiday shopping season approaches
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on July 14, 2022. Cleveland's Tower City Center keeps on growing... As Bedrock continues transforming Tower City Center, they have announced the opening of a new store and the expansion of two others.
whbc.com
Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
