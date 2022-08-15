Read full article on original website
Related
The Berrics Canteen
Mohkie Releases Alex Willms’s ‘Sop’ Part
Back in 2016, we first featured a 17-year-old Alex Willms on the site, and six years later he was presented with his debut pro model. It’s been two months since his Sk8Mafia pro part dropped, and he’s already got another incredible part wrapped up. (Willms is probably at the tail-end of a THIRD 2022 part, as well… he’s just profilic like that.) Check out the Mohkie video, above, and watch a couple of his projects for the Berrics, below:
The Berrics Canteen
Watch Dew Tour 2022 Men’s Street Highlights Here
The most recent Dew Tour Finals took place at Lauridsen skatepark in Des Moines, Iowa, last week. Billed as “the largest open park in the nation,” Gustavo Ribeiro wasted no time covering every square inch of the street course, nabbing first place. Check out some highlights from the Men’s Street contest—featuring Sean Malto, Jake Ilardi, Felipe Gustavo, Chris Joslin, Jamie Foy, Shane O’Neill, Dashawn Jordan, Vincent Milou, Kelvin Hoefler, Yuto Horigome, Carlos Ribeiro, and Gustavo Ribeiro—above!
The Berrics Canteen
Watch the Vans Showdown 2022 Recap Here
Vans’ Showdown returned to Huntington Beach a couple of weeks ago, featuring skaters from Palace, Hockey, Alltimers, Spitfire, Quasi, and more. The brand repurposed all of its build materials through the Skatepark Project to donate towards a current park build in Southern California. This contest was like having all of the best skatespots in one place. Watch the recap of the event, above!
The Berrics Canteen
Mob Grip Releases Dylan Jaeb’s ‘Mobbin’ Edit
Stylish Hawaiian Dylan Jaeb—the greatest BATB 12 competitor that never was—got the LL Cool J treatment in Mob Grip’s latest edit. (What can we say? Ladies love cool Jaeb.) Watch the video, filmed and edited by the amazing Kevin Perez, above!. We aired a day-in-the-life with Jaeb...
Comments / 0