Back in 2016, we first featured a 17-year-old Alex Willms on the site, and six years later he was presented with his debut pro model. It’s been two months since his Sk8Mafia pro part dropped, and he’s already got another incredible part wrapped up. (Willms is probably at the tail-end of a THIRD 2022 part, as well… he’s just profilic like that.) Check out the Mohkie video, above, and watch a couple of his projects for the Berrics, below:

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO