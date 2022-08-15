Read full article on original website
No deal reached after Columbus schools, teachers’ union 12-hour negotiations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 12-hour negotiating session, no deal has been reached between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association. CEA announced its bargaining team had been preparing to continue negotiating into the night, when the CCS attorney informed the union it was getting another final offer. “Their second final offer is […]
Columbus schools, teachers continue negotiations as union preps for strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association have been meeting for hours today trying to hammer out a new teachers’ contract. The meeting is happening as the union has taken several steps to prepare for a potential strike ahead of the current contract expiring in just three days. Discussions have […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus schools strike could impact student development, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is a few days away from starting classes, but a potential strike is near. NBC4’s Cynthia Hill spoke with parents and experts who say, if it happens, they are concerned about student development. Parents say they hope a resolution is met soon, and that their child’s routine is […]
Columbus parents prepare for possible CEA strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 12-hour bargaining session between Columbus City Schools and the teachers union, the Columbus Education Association, a contract agreement has not been reached and a potential strike is imminent. NBC4’s Karina Cheung has talked to several parents these last few weeks and many have been hopeful that an agreement would […]
Columbus City Schools parents urge compromise for teachers’ contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Board of Education passed two important items during its meeting Tuesday which could be important for the start of the school year. What the first day of school will look like is already up in the air as the district and the teachers’ union are still at odds over […]
wosu.org
Columbus school board approves temporary pay bump for substitute teachers
Amid contract talks that have Columbus teachers teetering on a strike, a vote by the Columbus Board of Education could help fill a huge gap in the statewide substitute teacher shortage. Under a measure approved by the Columbus Board of Education on Tuesday, substitutes will get $100 extra each week...
When did Columbus teachers last go on strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – School is starting for Columbus City Schools in less than a week, but the district and the teachers’ union still don’t have a contract agreement in place. If union members decide, teachers could strike next week. The last time Columbus teachers went on strike was 1975. Some who were affected by […]
Franklin County drops mask advisory, COVID-19 transmission level
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s indoor mask advisory has been rescinded, the health commissioner announced Friday. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s COVID-19 community transmission level from high to medium, or orange to yellow on the department’s nationwide map, Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said in a news […]
NBC4 Columbus
Galion police chief on leave
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) - Chief placed on leave while waiting on a fact finding report. Ohio Democrats, Republicans introduce competing energy …. Fire engulfs part of hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’. Columbus police arrest 92 in ‘Operation Unity’. Cleaver in Grandview Heights is latest restaurant …
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied
MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
Court leaders call for change as juvenile crimes increases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some law enforcement in Franklin County are calling our criminal justice system broken. They say that is to blame for the recent uptick in juvenile crime. Juvenile court leaders say changes are on the way and it will take more than just them to stop this. Right now, the juvenile court […]
Delaware Gazette
Meeting to focus on US Route 23
LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site
The location met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year but is now approved
Ohio law enforcement calls for change to juvenile justice system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After two stolen car crashes in Franklin County in just 48 hours, local law enforcement is calling for change at the community and criminal justice levels. The 14-year-old driver in one of those crashes in Clinton Township was also involved in a deadly stolen car crash just two weeks ago. The […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight facing department charges, attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney representing Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight said she is facing departmental charges. He said the charges are retaliatory. "In the history of the division, it is unprecedented for someone to be departmentally charged over such a minor issue," attorney Zach...
JPMorgan Chase spending $1.5M to empower women of color in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Empowering Central Ohio women of color to come up with the solutions to their economic challenges is the focus of a new $1.5 million investment from JPMorgan Chase. JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday announced its investment, which will involve working in partnership with Zora’s House, the Women’s Fund of Central […]
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state’s agency over driver’s licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys’ offices wanting reimbursement. The class action lawsuit in the state’s Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Application for school clothing assistance in Franklin County open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The application for those seeking assistance with back-to-school clothing for kids is now open. Charity Newsies will provide all children needing assistance who are enrolled in grades K through 12 in any Franklin County school with a full clothing package. The package includes a coat, knit hat, gloves, three pairs of pants and shirts that are dress code compliant, and six sets of underwear and socks. For school children enrolled in schools with uniform requirements, each child will receive a voucher of $75 toward the purchase of school uniforms.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
