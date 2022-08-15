ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools strike could impact student development, experts say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is a few days away from starting classes, but a potential strike is near. NBC4’s Cynthia Hill spoke with parents and experts who say, if it happens, they are concerned about student development. Parents say they hope a resolution is met soon, and that their child’s routine is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents prepare for possible CEA strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 12-hour bargaining session between Columbus City Schools and the teachers union, the Columbus Education Association, a contract agreement has not been reached and a potential strike is imminent.  NBC4’s Karina Cheung has talked to several parents these last few weeks and many have been hopeful that an agreement would […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Union, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When did Columbus teachers last go on strike?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – School is starting for Columbus City Schools in less than a week, but the district and the teachers’ union still don’t have a contract agreement in place. If union members decide, teachers could strike next week. The last time Columbus teachers went on strike was 1975. Some who were affected by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County drops mask advisory, COVID-19 transmission level

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s indoor mask advisory has been rescinded, the health commissioner announced Friday. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s COVID-19 community transmission level from high to medium, or orange to yellow on the department’s nationwide map, Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said in a news […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Galion police chief on leave

GALION, Ohio (WCMH) - Chief placed on leave while waiting on a fact finding report. Ohio Democrats, Republicans introduce competing energy …. Fire engulfs part of hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’. Columbus police arrest 92 in ‘Operation Unity’. Cleaver in Grandview Heights is latest restaurant …
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied

MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
MARION, OH
Delaware Gazette

Meeting to focus on US Route 23

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

JPMorgan Chase spending $1.5M to empower women of color in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Empowering Central Ohio women of color to come up with the solutions to their economic challenges is the focus of a new $1.5 million investment from JPMorgan Chase. JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday announced its investment, which will involve working in partnership with Zora’s House, the Women’s Fund of Central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Why Ohio BMV may owe you money, and how to get it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state’s agency over driver’s licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys’ offices wanting reimbursement. The class action lawsuit in the state’s Tenth District Court of Appeals, Kellie Madyda, et al. v. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Bureau of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Application for school clothing assistance in Franklin County open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The application for those seeking assistance with back-to-school clothing for kids is now open. Charity Newsies will provide all children needing assistance who are enrolled in grades K through 12 in any Franklin County school with a full clothing package. The package includes a coat, knit hat, gloves, three pairs of pants and shirts that are dress code compliant, and six sets of underwear and socks. For school children enrolled in schools with uniform requirements, each child will receive a voucher of $75 toward the purchase of school uniforms.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH

