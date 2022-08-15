ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
$92 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Also Check Out Other 3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying

U.S. initial jobless claims dropped by 2,000 to 250,000 the week ended August 13th. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week

The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day

A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
Why Bath & Body Works Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Shares of fragrance retailer Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI are trading lower in after-hours Wednesday after the company reported financial results and issued third-quarter earnings guidance below average analyst estimates. Bath & Body Works said second-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $1.618 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of...
17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
