Family Relationships

The Boot

Jon Pardi Brings Passionate Performance of ‘Last Night Lonely’ to ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]

Jon Pardi stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (Aug. 9) for a fiery performance of his recent single "Last Night Lonely." The country star's late night appearance showed off the confident energy that brings fans back to Pardi's live shows time after time. With assistance from his impressive backing band, the "Head Over Boots" singer rolled through the stand-out track, which finds Pardi hoping to light a romantic spark that just might stand the test of time.
The Boot

Walker Hayes Wanted to Quit Amid ‘Fancy Like’ Success

Before Walker Hayes released "Fancy Like" — a viral-TikTok-hit-turned-bona-fide-career-maker, earning him the No. 1 spot on country radio as well as as all-genre fans, a slew of TV performances and bigger stages than he'd ever played before — he spent years chipping away at his path to country music success. But once he finally arrived at superstardom, Hayes admits that there were moments when he wanted to quit the music business for good.
The Boot

Blake Shelton Throws It Back to His Early Days — and Early Look — With a New Single, ‘No Body’

Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.
The Boot

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘The Most Divine Light’

Keith Urban and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, shared some personal memories in remembrance of the late Olivia Newton-John on social media on Monday night (Aug. 8). Urban shared a photo of himself, Kidman and Newton-John smiling and posing for the camera together. He reflected on his friendship with the actor, with whom he and Kidman share a native homeland: Though she was born in England, Newton-John and her family emigrated to Austalia when she was six years old.
The Boot

The Dirty Streets Hunker Down and Rock Out in ‘Who’s Gonna Love You’ [WATCH]

Memphis road warriors the Dirty Streets have not slowed down on their seventh studio album, Who's Gonna Love You?, which is due out Sept. 29 via Blue Élan Records. The trio is known for their grimy and exuberant mix of rock, blues, and soul — a true pastiche of Memphis' musical heritage. On the album's title track, the Dirty Streets make themselves at home deep in the pocket as they proclaim their love for their paramours.
The Boot

Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
The Boot

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died

Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

