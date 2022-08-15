Read full article on original website
Related
Kane Brown Snags MTV Video Music Awards Nomination for ‘Grand’
Kane Brown will represent country music at this year's MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28. Not only will he make history as the first male country singer to perform during the show, he is also nominated for an award. Brown's music video for "Grand" is up for Song...
Christina Hall's Daughter Taylor Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: 'Pre-Teen Life Is Becoming Real'
Christina Hall can't believe her daughter is about to enter her pre-teen years. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, mused over how fast daughter Taylor, 11, is growing up as she enjoyed a special "mommy daughter shopping date" with her girl. Hall, who shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter...
Drake Milligan Lauded as ‘Best Performance’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [Watch]
Drake Milligan has done it yet again! The rising country singer and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist wowed judges with a roaring live performance of his feel-good original song, “Kiss Goodbye All Night.”. Taking the stage with his band, Milligan showcased what AGT judge Simon Cowell dubbed “the best...
Jon Pardi Brings Passionate Performance of ‘Last Night Lonely’ to ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Jon Pardi stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (Aug. 9) for a fiery performance of his recent single "Last Night Lonely." The country star's late night appearance showed off the confident energy that brings fans back to Pardi's live shows time after time. With assistance from his impressive backing band, the "Head Over Boots" singer rolled through the stand-out track, which finds Pardi hoping to light a romantic spark that just might stand the test of time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Walker Hayes Wanted to Quit Amid ‘Fancy Like’ Success
Before Walker Hayes released "Fancy Like" — a viral-TikTok-hit-turned-bona-fide-career-maker, earning him the No. 1 spot on country radio as well as as all-genre fans, a slew of TV performances and bigger stages than he'd ever played before — he spent years chipping away at his path to country music success. But once he finally arrived at superstardom, Hayes admits that there were moments when he wanted to quit the music business for good.
Tevin Campbell Confirms His Sexuality And Opens Up About His Life And Career And Confronting Anti-Gay Bias
After years of speculation, the '90s R&B star has publicly embraced his sexuality and is hopeful for the future of queer Black artists in an industry (and a society) still rife with anti-gay discrimination.
Blake Shelton Throws It Back to His Early Days — and Early Look — With a New Single, ‘No Body’
Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.
Kelsea Ballerini Salutes Olivia Newton-John With a ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ Cover [Watch]
Amid the news of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday (Aug. 8), Kelsea Ballerini issued a rafter-raising at-home performance of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," one of the late singer and actor's most iconic hits. Ballerini wore a chunky, multi-colored sweater and stood in front of a simple indoor backdrop as she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]
Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love." Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.
Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘The Most Divine Light’
Keith Urban and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, shared some personal memories in remembrance of the late Olivia Newton-John on social media on Monday night (Aug. 8). Urban shared a photo of himself, Kidman and Newton-John smiling and posing for the camera together. He reflected on his friendship with the actor, with whom he and Kidman share a native homeland: Though she was born in England, Newton-John and her family emigrated to Austalia when she was six years old.
John Travolta Tributes ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John
Less than an hour after news of actor and singer Olivia Newton-John's death broke, her most famous on-screen romance shared his emotions on social media. John Travolta took to Instagram with a photo and a personal note. Newton-John and Travolta starred opposite one another as Sandy and Danny in the...
Shannen Moser Finds Comfort Amidst the Quiet in ‘Paint By Number’ [LISTEN]
When the busy shuffle of life comes to an unexpected stop, it can sometimes feel like life is moving in slow motion. Those moments of reflective pause are at the center of Shannen Moser's beautifully melancholy new track "Paint By Number." The Philadelphia-based artist first shared the stunning tune and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blake Shelton Goes All in on ’90s Nostalgia in ‘No Body’ Music Video [Watch]
Blake Shelton teased earlier this week that he would be returning to his cowboy hat and mullet for his new song, "No Body," and he fully embraces the '90s country style in the music video for the song, out Friday (Aug. 19). The music video takes place in a bar...
Will Payne Harrison’s ‘Goodbye, Sweetheart’ is a Honky-Tonk Ballad You Need to Hear [EXCLUSIVE]
Talented singer-songwriter Will Payne Harrison taps into the all-too-relatable ache of a fresh emotional wound in his impressive new single "Goodbye, Sweetheart," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today. The Louisiana native puts his own modern spin on classic country's trademark tear-in-my-beer-style balladry on the first cut from his...
The Dirty Streets Hunker Down and Rock Out in ‘Who’s Gonna Love You’ [WATCH]
Memphis road warriors the Dirty Streets have not slowed down on their seventh studio album, Who's Gonna Love You?, which is due out Sept. 29 via Blue Élan Records. The trio is known for their grimy and exuberant mix of rock, blues, and soul — a true pastiche of Memphis' musical heritage. On the album's title track, the Dirty Streets make themselves at home deep in the pocket as they proclaim their love for their paramours.
Tim McGraw Celebrates 24th Birthday of Daughter, Maggie, With Sweet Post
Tim McGraw is always celebrating his three daughters, and this week, he sent a very special birthday shoutout to his middle daughter, Maggie. In a social media post shared on Friday, Aug. 12, McGraw wished his daughter a happy 24th birthday, including a heartfelt note to Maggie in the caption.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Blake Shelton Takes Us Back to the ’90s With New Single, ‘No Body’ [Listen]
Blake Shelton is taking fans back to the ‘90s with his modern-day throwback tune, “No Body.” Out now, the Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear-penned single revolves around Shelton’s profession that he wants to be with "No Body" else but the sweetheart he’s with.
Here’s Why Dolly Parton + Willie Nelson Were Palling Around Dollywood Together
Early this week, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were seen cruising through Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on golf carts. Shocked fans shared photos and videos of the moment, but why exactly were the two country legends together at the park?. According to multiple outlets including Knoxville's WBIR, Parton and...
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died
Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
The Boot
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0