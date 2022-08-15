Authentic Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Two Decades of the Taco Life. WHAT: Hosted on Saturday, August 20th from 11AM – 1PM , the next stop in the 20th anniversary tour will be hosted at the Chronic Tacos in Bella Terra. Owned by Caleb Walker, who opened the store back in 2011 with the support of his brother, Paul Walker, this store will hold a celebration that includes a raffle and a meet and greet with Jackass legend and Chronic Tacos investor Jason Acuna, aka “Wee Man”. With ALL app users getting a free taco, this stop is here to bring the #TacoLife to Bella Terra. The raffle will provide an opportunity for winners to receive a plethora of prizes including free tacos for a year, a catering package from Chronic Tacos, Knotts Berry Farm tickets, as well as Chronic Tacos merch and gift cards. This is a SoCal celebration you won’t want to miss!

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO