L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
oc-breeze.com
Small vs Big, Adventure City vs Disneyland: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective
I recently went to Adventure City for the first time. I have been to Disneyland many times. Adventure City is very small. Disneyland is very big. Not a lot of people know about Adventure City. Everybody knows about Disneyland. As far as amusement parks go, they are opposites. And while Disneyland is known as “the happiest place on Earth,” Adventure City has a lot to offer too.
KSBW.com
Disneyland raises prices on Magic Key annual passes, adds surprising perks
ANAHEIM, Calif. — ForDisneyland Magic Key annual passholders, not being able to renew their about-to-expire passes has been a major pain point recently. No new passes have been available for months — at some levels, since last year — and many of the park’s most frequent visitors have been deeply concerned that Disneyland’s current annual pass program would end altogether, like the company ended the previous annual pass program during the park’s pandemic closure.
10 Things Worth Driving to the OC from LA & SD
No hard feelings for The Mouse, but there’s other things to do in Orange County than just Disneyland! How does a bona fide American Ninja Warrior course sound? Or a brand new waterpark? Or, how about a restaurant that lets you see the Disneyland fireworks without actually going into Disneyland? Whether you’re headed to these newly-opened attractions or to other tried-and-true faves, let’s give some love to our neighbor down south and check out these OC spots your whole family will love…despite the long car ride.
oc-breeze.com
2023 brings revitalization of Fiesta Village, reimagination of coaster classic and transformation of Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel
Knott’s Berry Farm and the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel are proud to announce major changes debuting in 2023. Inside the park, Fiesta Village is being refreshed to further celebrate all the Hispanic cultural influences present in Southern California. The unveiling of the new Fiesta Village includes a reimagined Montezooma’s Revenge. The historic coaster will be renamed MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, with an immersive storyline and new surprise thrills for its riders. And next door to the park, every aspect of the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel — from the front desk and lobby to the guest rooms and hotel restaurant — will be transformed with brand new theming based on the theme park and its founders.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
KTLA.com
Long Beach’s Gondola Getaway celebrating 40th anniversary with special deal
Megan Telles was live in Long Beach to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Gondola Getaway. The Gondola Getaway is the oldest and largest fleet of gondolas in America. They were founded in 1982 with the concept of bringing the old-world charm of the “gondola” back into the canals of the Naples Islands.
NBC Los Angeles
Old World's Free Plum Fest Is a Sweet Family Tradition
Plums? The purple-perfect, speckly-of-peel, red-of-flesh jewels of sheer juiciness can be tart, tangy, tasty, and especially sweet, all in one drippy and delicious bite. But finding festivities that give these awesome palm-sized orbs their due isn't always easy, even in a fruit-forward state like California. True, our region boasts a...
enjoyorangecounty.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in Orange County
There are some activities that let you know that the Halloween season is finally here, and picking pumpkins has to be at the top of the list! However, it can be hard to find good places to do this classic activity, especially in Orange County. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of all the best places in and around the OC so you can get on your way to making the most of this fall favorite!
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Unusual Jewelry Store at the Spectrum Attracts Teen Clientele
— a jewelry boutique first established in La Jolla — has been popular among teens. In July, the company opened its second retail store. The new store is located at the Irvine Spectrum Center, next to the Haagen-Dazs and Bella Plant Co. stores. The brand was created by Griffin...
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
spectrumnews1.com
Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023
BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm sometime next year, they’ll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
2 ducks attacked brutally in Fountain Valley park
Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
oc-breeze.com
Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel set to begin major renovation, with full transformation to be completed in 2023
California’s first theme park, Knott’s Berry Farm, announced the beginning of a major renovation at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel. The multi-million-dollar investment promises to offer guests a unique, memorable experience centered around the park’s founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott, that blends farm comfort and family hospitality seamlessly with contemporary design. Every aspect of the hotel will be transformed, from common areas such as the lobby and the pool area to conference rooms and a new outdoor banquet venue designed to elevate the experience for both corporate and leisure groups alike.
foxla.com
Ducks found in Orange County with beaks severed
The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
getnews.info
Chronic Tacos To Make a Steller Stop at Bella Terra Location To Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Tour
Authentic Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Two Decades of the Taco Life. WHAT: Hosted on Saturday, August 20th from 11AM – 1PM , the next stop in the 20th anniversary tour will be hosted at the Chronic Tacos in Bella Terra. Owned by Caleb Walker, who opened the store back in 2011 with the support of his brother, Paul Walker, this store will hold a celebration that includes a raffle and a meet and greet with Jackass legend and Chronic Tacos investor Jason Acuna, aka “Wee Man”. With ALL app users getting a free taco, this stop is here to bring the #TacoLife to Bella Terra. The raffle will provide an opportunity for winners to receive a plethora of prizes including free tacos for a year, a catering package from Chronic Tacos, Knotts Berry Farm tickets, as well as Chronic Tacos merch and gift cards. This is a SoCal celebration you won’t want to miss!
Six Flags CEO says parks have become 'cheap daycare center for teenagers'
Six Flags is looking to make changes and raise prices after seeing a decrease in both attendance and revenue this year.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Huntington Beach, CA
Whether you’re a local or just stopping through, Huntington Beach has a lot to offer—including some of the best food in Southern California. With more than its fair share of delicious cuisine, you’ll see a lot of restaurants stating that claim to be one of the best restaurants in Huntington Beach. To make your search a little easier, we’ve put together a list of some of our absolute eateries in Surf City USA.
Aquarium of the Pacific saying goodbye to 2 penguins
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is shipping off two Magellanic penguins, the aquarium announced Wednesday. “Jayde” and “Skipper” will be transported to other facilities connected to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) to become part of new breeding colonies, managers said. Both penguins hatched at the Aquarium of the Pacific in […]
thelog.com
Ain’t That Just Swell
DANA POINT— It is the beginning of August which means, Shark Week who ha ha! In honor of my favorite week on Discovery Channel, check out this swell shark caught in Dana Point, which also marked this kiddo’s first fish ever caught! “Remember your first fish?!!,” said a July 14 Dana Wharf Sportfishing post. “This swell shark was this stoked youngster’s first fish. Capt. Pica held the shark for the photo, and it was released unharmed.”
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton Resident Turns 104
Avis Curriston, a resident at Sunnycrest Senior Living, turned 104 on August 6, 2022. The staff at Sunnycrest organized a Hawaiian-themed birthday party for her with cake, tropical drinks, and Alohi Polynesian dancers. Avis was the third youngest among seven children, and she has survived them all. She grew up...
