Rudy Giuliani informed he is a target of Georgia election investigation

By John L. Dorman
 3 days ago
Local prosecutors in Georgia have targeted Rudy Giuliani in their investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the state's 2020 election results. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • Giuliani was told he is a target of the criminal probe in Georgia into election interference, per the NYT.
  • Giuliani, a onetime personal lawyer to Trump, has long touted the ex-president's claims of a stolen election.
  • Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by roughly 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million ballots cast.

Rudy Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, has been informed that he is a target of the criminal probe in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding the 2020 presidential election, according to The New York Times.

One of Giuliani's attorneys confirmed to The Times that the former New York City mayor had come up as a key figure in the investigation being led by Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, which takes in most of Atlanta.

Giuliani was one of the biggest proponents of Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, which saw now-President Joe Biden win the longtime GOP stronghold by roughly 12,000 votes.

Per The Times, prosecutors asked witnesses in front of a special grand jury about Giuliani's talks before state legislative panels in December 2020, when Trump was in the midst of trying to convince GOP leaders in Georgia to overturn Biden's victory in the state.

Giuliani is set to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Monday, according to The Times.

The former mayor's lawyer, Robert Costello, told the newspaper that his client would likely claim attorney-client privilege if he is asked to discuss his relationship with Trump.

"If these people think he's going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they're delusional," Costello said.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Trump pushed for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to invalidate his Biden's and repeatedly attacked GOP Gov. Brian Kemp for refusing to entertain his election-related pressure campaign.

Trump later went to Georgia to campaign for the embattled GOP incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in advance of their January 2021 runoff elections, but he focused heavily on the November 2020 election during appearances intended to boost the two lawmakers.

Some Republicans feel as though Trump's claims of a stolen election deflated GOP turnout, allowing now-Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to win both seats — and in turn give Democrats a majority in the US Senate.

Comments / 4

Barbara Walker
3d ago

Guiliani doesn't have to testify against Trump. They already have the goods on Trump via recordings. Guiliani is a target just like Trump and he needs to try to save himself. So all this blustering about attorney-client privilege is just a smoke screen.

Reply
4
