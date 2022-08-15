Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Anger as man is appointed as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer’
The decision to appoint a man as Scotland’s first “period dignity officer” has been met with a major backlash.Critics say the job, which involves promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the Tay region, should have gone to a woman.Jason Grant, from Dundee, will also discuss issues around the menopause as part of his role.The announcement comes as Scotland becomes the first country in the world to introduce a law to widen access, free of charge, to sanitary products.Mr Grant’s appointment, as Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer, the first role of its kind, has sparked an...
U.K.・
BBC
Ten-hour ambulance wait after path leg break in Oswestry
A woman lay on a concrete path for more than ten hours waiting for an ambulance after falling and breaking her leg. An ambulance was called at about 17:15 BST on 12 August, for Lynne Jones, who lives near Oswestry in Shropshire, her husband Bryn said. Mrs Jones was helped...
Liz Truss promises to deliver for the whole of Britain - claiming Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales ‘let down by nationalist and Left-wing parties’
Liz Truss will become Minister for the Union – if she wins the leadership race – as she said Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales had been ‘let down by nationalist and Left-wing parties’. Writing for The Mail on Sunday, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership contest...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
Revealed: Liz Truss personally supported cuts to NHS and doctors’ pay
Article by Tory hopeful arguing NHS ‘cannot be put on pedestal’ shows she fully backed 2009 cost-cutting pamphlet
BBC
Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership bid
Michael Gove has announced he will back Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative Party leader. The former levelling up secretary told the Times he did not think rival Liz Truss's "prospectus was the right answer", and added he did not expect to return to frontbench politics. A number of...
BBC
Nottingham hospitals media boss blocked bereaved parents on Twitter
The press director at a hospital trust has been suspended after she blocked bereaved families on social media. Tiffany Jones, who works for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), apologised "wholeheartedly" after she was found to have prevented parents of babies who died at maternity units from seeing her Twitter messages.
Comments / 0