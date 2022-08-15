Man Arrested in Fire Evacuation Zone Possibly Linked With Trinity County Burglaries, Sheriff’s Office Says

Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Arrested for Assault, Carjacking After Smashing a Woman’s Vehicle in Manila, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Aug. 17, 2022, at about 7:55 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Stamps Lane in Manila for the report of an assault. While enroute, deputies were notified that the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Dean Egger,...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon
REDDING, Calif. - At about 7:17 p.m., Redding Police apprehended a suspect in a stabbing incident, said the Redding Police Department. Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim, who identified him as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26, of Redding, said Redding PD. Ault fled the scene on foot.
lostcoastoutpost.com
After Brandishing BB Gun and Firing It at Deputies, McK Man Discovered to Possess Multiple Assault Rifles and a BHO Lab, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 17, 2022, at about 10:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville for the report of an assault and firearm brandishing. According to the reporting party, a male suspect,...
kymkemp.com
Suspect With BB Gun Accused of Injuring Two
Today, about 10:13 a.m., a report of shots fired and a physical altercation sent Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies to the 1600 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville. According to first reports over the scanner, two people were shot with a BB gun. And the suspect may have also fired at law enforcement.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Half Pound of Meth Discovered During Vehicle Search at Arcata Motel; Redway Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Sales
On August 15th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the Arcata Police Department (APD) made a traffic stop on a vehicle as it arrived at a motel in the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. The HCDTF had information that the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. Three people were detained without incident.
crimevoice.com
Two burglary suspects interrupted and later arrested
On the night of August 15, a woman called SHASCOM to report that two suspects were burglarizing the shed in her backyard. Their Ford truck was parked on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. The caller was able to provide authorities with a partial license plate from the vehicle, as well as a description of the pair and the direction in which they left the residence.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sherriff issues evacuation reductions in Salyer
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - There has been a reduction in evacuation orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire near Salyer, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The areas of Campbell Ridge from Salyer Heights to Seely Macintosh Road have been reduced to evacuation warnings. Prior evacuation orders...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest woman following theft of property from Sequoia Middle School
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Redding after stolen property from a local middle school was found in her possession. On Tuesday, employees with the Sequoia Middle School contacted the Redding Police Department School Resource Officer Cameron Hooks regarding the theft of a laptop and other miscellaneous items from a classroom at the school.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic backed up on Hilltop Drive after 2 vehicles crash
REDDING, Calif. - 8:20 p.m. UPDATE - The crash on Hilltop Drive was a two-vehicle, minor collision with no injuries, according to the Redding Police Department. Traffic is backed up on Hilltop Drive after two vehicles crashed Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near the westbound Highway 44 offramp. The Redding...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lewiston Fire
Originally Published By: Trinity County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
krcrtv.com
Items stolen from Sequoia Middle School found during homeless camp sweep
Items stolen from a Redding middle school were found Wednesday morning in the Nur Pon Open Space while officers were contacting illegal campers. According to police, employees at Sequoia Middle School called their School Resource Officer Cameron Hooks Tuesday when they discovered a computer and other items had been stolen from a classroom. Officer Hooks found surveillance video of a woman taking the items from the school and gave a picture of the woman to all officers in the department.
kymkemp.com
Son Allegedly Hits Father with Vehicle After Altercation
According to scanner traffic, at 10:19 a.m. a vehicle hit a 42-year-old male pedestrian on Concow Boulevard in Covelo. Initial reports stated that an altercation had occurred between the two parties prior to the incident. The CHP Traffic Incident page stated that Mendocino County Sheriff’s officers have confirmed that the...
kymkemp.com
20-Year-Old Ferndale Man Receives Four Years in Jail After Violating His Probation
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that on Tuesday, August 16th, Judge Neel sentenced 20-year-old Ismael Lopez Jr to serve 4 years in the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for violating the terms of his felony probation. His original conviction stemmed from December 17, 2020, when he crashed while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing his passenger. Lopez pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated (Penal Code 191.5 (b)) and driving under the influence causing death (Vehicle Code 23153 (a)&(b)), with the sentence to be determined by the judge. On February 14, 2021, after hearing from the victim’s family, Judge Feeney sentenced Lopez to 1 year in jail and 3 years of felony probation.
kymkemp.com
Captured! HCSO Arrests One Suspect in Yesterday’s Looting of a Property Under Evacuation Order
Today, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department booked one of the suspects in yesterday’s looting of a property under evacuation orders in Trinity County because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. They booked Winkle White, age 38, into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility at 5:21 p.m. This morning, Sheriff...
crimevoice.com
Trinity County man arrested on multiple arson-related charges
A Trinity County man was recently arrested on arson-related charges in connection to a recent series of structure fires. Shortly after 5 AM on August 11, deputies responded to reports of multiple structure fires at Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. Fire personnel successfully extinguished the fires. Witnesses told deputies...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fortuna Vets’ Hall Burglarized; Cash, Military Memorabilia Among Items Stolen, Says FPD
On August 17, 2022 Fortuna Officers received a report of a past tense burglary at The Fortuna Veteran’s Memorial Hall in the 1400 block of Main Street, Fortuna CA. In the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) gained access to the building and Canteen associated with Walker Bailey American Legion Post 205 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Sunset Post 2207.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year
Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Lightning Complex at 26,000 Acres Thursday Morning; Containment Jumps to 33 Percent; More Lightning Strikes Possible Today
Press release from the management team of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 26,000 acres with 33% containment. 2,111 personnel are assigned to the incident....
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Eureka Parolees Arrested on Fentanyl, Weapons Charges
On August 16th , 2022 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) conducted a parole search on Morgan Crumley (36 years old from Eureka) and Carl Keeler (31 years old from Mckinleyville) in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Tompkins Hill Rd. in Eureka. Both Crumley and Keeler are on CDC Parole and they were in a vehicle together in the parking lot.
