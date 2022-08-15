ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car

Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
WESTFIELD, MA
Greenfield, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Greenfield, MA
Crime & Safety
wamc.org

Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims

The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires’ next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict

Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
DALTON, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
UCLA
thereminder.com

Police: ‘No danger’ as dozens of guns are taken from house

AGAWAM – There was no danger to the public, Agawam Police said, as officers were observed removing dozens of guns from a Cooper Street residence on Aug. 10. Police said the matter is under investigation and declined to comment further, however. Around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, there were...
AGAWAM, MA
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA

Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.Prosecutors said in October 2021, Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment. 
BOSTON, MA
FOX 61

2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'

Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
BRISTOL, CT

