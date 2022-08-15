ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive coming Aug. 18

Killeen, Texas
 5 days ago

Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department unite for good cause

KILLEEN, Texas (Aug. 1, 2022) – The City of Killeen is again partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 9a.m. – 2:45p.m.

The event will feature ‘boots’ versus ‘badges’ with the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen Fire Department and will be held at the Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.).

The public is invited to donate blood, then cast their ballot for either department. Carter Blood Care will be giving out beach towels. Our police and fire departments will also have giveaways, music, and refreshments.

There’s no real “loser” in this life-saving battle between these two teams, but the department with the least amount of votes will have to wash the vehicles of the winning department.

Donors can scan the QR code on the flyer or visit bit.ly/2022-KPS-BloodDrive to schedule an appointment. Limited walkups will be accepted.

A YouTube video can be found at https://youtu.be/e8EPS53X3WQ.

