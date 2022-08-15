ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Lowcountry vineyard hosting grape stomping festival

WADMALAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Deep Water Vineyard will host its annual grape stomping festival on Saturday, August 27. The Stomp Festival features a grape stomping competition, wine, food, live music, and a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest. There will be four grape stomping competitions throughout the day, during which one...
