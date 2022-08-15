TEANECK, N.J. — Minnesota Life Insurance Co. has provided a $32 million loan for the refinancing of Glenpointe Centre East and Atrium at Glenpointe, two office buildings totaling 320,000 square feet that are located in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. Glenpointe Centre East totals 240,000 square feet, and Atrium at Glenpointe spans 80,000 square feet. Tenants at both buildings, which were built in 1982 and were 94 percent leased at the time of the loan closing, have access to a 26,000-square-foot health club and both structured and surface parking areas. Thomas Didio Sr., Thomas Didio Jr. and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. The debt was structured with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.

