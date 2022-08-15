Read full article on original website
JLL Arranges $176M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project
NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $176 million construction loan for a 360-unit multifamily project that will be located at 420 Carroll St. in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood. Designed by FX Collaborative and Studio Mainer, the transit-served, waterfront building will rise 20 stories and include roughly 27,500 square feet of retail and commercial space. In addition, 25 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. Christopher Peck, Nicco Lupo, Jeff Julien, Rob Hinckley and Jonathan Faxon of JLL arranged the loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the developer, a joint venture led by The Domain Cos. Completion is slated for December 2024.
Minnesota Life Provides $32M Loan for Refinancing of Two Office Buildings in Teaneck, New Jersey
TEANECK, N.J. — Minnesota Life Insurance Co. has provided a $32 million loan for the refinancing of Glenpointe Centre East and Atrium at Glenpointe, two office buildings totaling 320,000 square feet that are located in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. Glenpointe Centre East totals 240,000 square feet, and Atrium at Glenpointe spans 80,000 square feet. Tenants at both buildings, which were built in 1982 and were 94 percent leased at the time of the loan closing, have access to a 26,000-square-foot health club and both structured and surface parking areas. Thomas Didio Sr., Thomas Didio Jr. and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. The debt was structured with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.
