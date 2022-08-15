ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

ABC10

Pedestrian from Modesto hit, killed near Keyes

MODESTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Modesto around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, according to California Highway Patrol — Modesto. CHP said a 51-year-old wearing all-black clothing was walking in the middle of Golden State Boulevard, south of West Barnhart Road. The driver couldn't see...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom slams Oakland over handling of Wood Street encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - The governor's office on Thursday sent a letter to the City of Oakland addressing its concerns over the city's handling, or lack thereof, of a homeless encampment that has seen several recent fires. The state claims that Oakland is shirking its responsibility of providing shelter and housing...
OAKLAND, CA
960 The Ref

Officials: 2 people arrested for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested Monday evening for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California, officials said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area near Washington Boulevard and Highway 140 in Livingston, California, after a report of trespassing. Once deputies arrived to the area, they spoke with the victim who told them that people were stealing watermelons from his fields.
LIVINGSTON, CA
ABC10

Motorcyclist dies 4 days after accident in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — After four days in the hospital and multiple surgeries, a motorcyclist died after an accident in Tracy. The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 13 at North Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. Tracy Police Department said a car and a motorcycle collided with one another at the intersection.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

10-year-old cheerleader dies of aneurysm in Stanislaus County

WATERFORD -  A child in Stanislaus County died suddenly in Stanislaus County earlier this week. The Modesto Bee says a 10-year-old cheerleader for the Waterford Sabercats youth football team collapsed during practice Monday at Waterford High School and sustained a fatal injury.The child's mother posted on gofundme that her daughter had a brain aneurysm.   The girl was a fifth-grader at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed

(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
STOCKTON, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico

A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
GILROY, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Police investigate shooting of man in Los Banos Tuesday night

On August 16, 2022 at approximately 7:25 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to a residence in the 2200 Block of Canal Farm Lane for a report of a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located one victim, a 39-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was alert and able to communicate with emergency personnel, who provided medical aid until advanced medical services arrived. The victim was air-lifted to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.
LOS BANOS, CA

