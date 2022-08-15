Training wheels - Two trainers in a green gator go rolling around Cape’s campus on an early August morning, getting athletes ready for practices, assisting and assessing wherever necessary. Ashley Schuster, in her first year at Cape, and Jaycie Kerrick, beginning her second full-time year, are part of the Premier Physical Therapy network and contracted to Cape. I joked to Jaycie, “I know you guys are professional trainers but also enthusiastic fans, because last year during sports seasons I’ve seen you way too happy for someone just waiting for an athlete to roll an ankle.” “That's part of the fun of the job,” Ashley said, with Jaycie concurring. “Sports are exciting, and we enjoy watching the athletes compete.” Longtime Cape trainer Sheryl Burris is now teaching health in the high school as a Cape employee.

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO