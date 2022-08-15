ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Comments / 7

gilbert garcia
4d ago

Maybe it’s time to test these seniors every year, I’ve seen some crazy things by senior drivers

Reply(3)
6
Related
CBS Denver

Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter.  It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wilson, NC
City
Washington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
Wilson, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox News

North Carolina police release new info about Karen Baker's ATM slaying

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) continues to search for one of two suspects wanted in the brazen, July 13 shooting of mother and grandmother Karen Baker. Baker, 48, was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte just before 6 a.m. when someone approached her and shot her to death. The suspect then fled the scene in a black, 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger with factory rims, according to police.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wral News
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
truecrimedaily

Ala. man sentenced for strangling mother to death because he was upset she spent inheritance

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally strangling his mother in March 2017 because she spent his father's inheritance. According to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office, Clark Raines strangled his mother, Kay Raines, "face-to-face" and buried her in a shallow grave. After committing the crime, Clarke used his mother's credit cards and sold her belongings.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
DECATUR, GA
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
943M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy