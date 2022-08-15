ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25; Ohio St, ‘Dawgs next

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press
 4 days ago

With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes and 1,566 points in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released on Monday.

Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes (1,506 points) from the media panel and defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes (1,455 points). Clemson is No. 4. Notre Dame rounds out the top five, setting up a tantalizing opener at Ohio State on Sept. 3.

The Tide’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the seventh in 15 years under coach Nick Saban. Since the preseason rankings started in 1950, only Oklahoma with 10 has been No. 1 in the initial poll more often than Alabama.

The Crimson Tide started last season No. 1 and finished ranked No. 2 after losing the national championship game to the Southeastern Conference rival Bulldogs.

Alabama coach Nick Saban recently called 2021 a rebuilding season for his Tide dynasty, which has won six national titles over the last 13 years. He has a point.

Young was in his first season as a starter last year, playing behind an inexperienced offensive line. He was unfazed, throwing for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Anderson was a force on the other side ball as Alabama broke in a back seven with mostly new starters. The sophomore led the nation in tackles for loss with 33 1/2, 11 1/2 more than No. 2 on the list.

Ohio State brings back a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in C.J. Stroud while at Georgia, most of the key players from one of the best college defenses of the last 25 years are now in NFL. Still, quarterback Stetson Bennett and All-America tight end Brock Bowers return to a Bulldogs offense that could be even more explosive in 2022.

Texas A&M, which finished last season unranked despite handing Alabama its only regular-season loss, starts this season No. 6.

Defending Pac-12 champion Utah is seventh, the best preseason ranking in school history. Defending Big Ten champion Michigan is No. 8 after making the playoff for the first time last season.

No. 9 Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 school, one spot ahead of defending league champion Baylor.

POLL POINTS

Alabama has been in the preseason top five in each of last 14 seasons and in the preseason top three in 13 straight. The Tide’s 31st preseason top-five ranking this year matches Ohio State for the most in poll history.

Turning preseason No. 1 into a national championship has proved tricky throughout history, even for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has gone on to win the national championship after starting No. 1 just once under Saban and twice overall.

Since the AP preseason began in 1950, there have been 11 preseason No. 1 teams that also finished the season top ranked. Alabama was the last to do it (2017).

RARITIES AND STREAKS

— No. 13 North Carolina State is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2003. The Wolfpack matched their best preseason ranking. They were also 13th in 1975.

— No. 17 Pitt is in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2010.

— No. 20 Kentucky is making its first preseason poll appearance since 1978.

— No. 22 Wake Forest made the preseason rankings for the first time since 2008.

— Ohio State is ranked in the preseason for the 34th straight season, breaking a tie with Nebraska (1970-2002) and Penn State (1968-2000) for the longest such streak in poll history.

— Texas A&M has the second-best preseason ranking for a team that finished the previous season unranked. Ohio State was No. 3 in the 1972 preseason poll after being unranked at the end of the 1971 season and Notre Dame also started No. 6 in 1983 after finishing unranked in 1982.

How did the seasons work out of those teams? Ohio State went 9-2 and finished the season No. 9. The Irish went 7-5 and unranked again.

NOTABLE LEFTOUTS

— LSU with new coach Brian Kelly will start the season unranked for the first time 2000, Saban’s first of five seasons as coach of the Tigers.

— Florida and Florida State are both unranked to start the season, which has not happened since 1974.

NEWBIES

Five schools ranked in the preseason poll have head coaches starting their first full seasons leading their teams: Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman), Oklahoma (Brent Venables), No. 11 Oregon (Dan Lanning), No. 14 USC (Lincoln Riley) and No. 16 Miami (Mario Cristobal).

This is the second time in the last five seasons that five teams with new coaches were ranked in the preseason, according to research done by Sportradar. It also happened in 2018, but before that season that type of representation in the preseason poll for teams with new coaches was a rarity.

You have to go all the way back to 1990 when six schools with coaches entering their first full season appeared in the preseason Top 25, according to Sportradar. That list includes some notable names: Gary Moeller, Michigan; Ken Hatfield, Clemson; Gene Stallings, Alabama; Jack Crowe, Arkansas; Paul Hackett, Pittsburgh; and John Jenkins, Houston.

CONFERENCE CALL

For the fourth straight season, the Southeastern Conference has three teams in the top six.

The Atlantic Coast Conference matched its best showing in the preseason poll with five teams. The ACC has reached that number four previous times.

SEC – 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 19, 20, 21).

ACC – 5 (Nos. 4, 13, 16, 17, 22).

Big Ten – 4 (Nos. 2, 8, 15, 18).

Big 12 – 3 (Nos. 9, 10, 12).

Pac-12 – 3 (Nos. 7, 11, 14).

American – 2 (Nos. 23, 24).

Independents – 2 (Nos. 5, 25).

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.appodcasts.com

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly alligator attack in Sun City.  According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a large alligator at the edge of a pond around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.  When deputies arrived, they found the alligator and a deceased person.  The […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. The individual was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of Murder and one count of Armed Robbery. CPD officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday incident on Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after several vehicles blocked traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. Both the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Departments responded to 911 calls on Saturday afternoon reporting a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing burnouts, and driving recklessly. “The […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman found guilty of burglarizing Hurricane Florence evacuees

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Monday announced that a Charleston County jury found 42-year-old Sheena Shanay Alston guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month. In court, prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police searching for missing woman last seen on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police need your help in locating a missing woman last seen on James Island. Police are looking for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on August 12. CPD said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with state license tag 7714QJ. Authorities are asking the public […]
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police Department seeking information on the identity of endangered person

4 P.M. UPDATE- A Charleston Police Department spokesperson said the individual has been identified. ____________ CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an endangered person. According to CPD, the individual pictured below was found by police early Monday morning in the area of 2200 Ashley Crossing Drive in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
