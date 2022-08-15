ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxRyp_0hHwMFUQ00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.

The company announced Friday that it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages after diluted cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. The solution is used on food processing equipment.

The company discovered the issue after several people complained about the taste of the product.

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby’s death

The company is working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation. Anyone with the recalled product should not consume it. They can return it where they bought it for a refund.

The following Capri Sun products are subject to recall:

People can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

T-bone crash with entrapment in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says a two-vehicle crash happened on Goff Mountain Road near the Taco Bell in Cross Lanes on Wednesday. The T-bone crash entrapped and injured one person. Emergency responders had to pull the person out of the vehicle. Rescue Engines 231 and 234 with Tyler Mountain […]
CROSS LANES, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Sun Products#Food Processing#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WOWK 13 News

President of Atha Trucking killed in fiery I-79 crash

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

PARKERSBURG, WV (WTRF)—On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy