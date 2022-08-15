Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa City Council approves beer and wine sales at Alabama football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa City Council voted to allow some alcohol sales at Alabama football games. Learn more in the video above. During a council meeting held Tuesday night, the city leaders voted 4-1 to allow beer and wine sales at Alabama Crimson Tide home football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
wvtm13.com
World Games veteran claims Birmingham lacked federal support
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The former president of the International World Games Association, which oversees the World Games, believes a lack of federal support contributed to Birmingham's current vendor debt for the event. A month after the closing ceremony, organizers still owe countless outfits about $14 million. Follow Jon Paepcke...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
wvtm13.com
Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Alabaster City Schools students head back to school
ALABASTER, Ala. — Alabaster City Schools start back on Wednesday, one of the last districts in Central Alabama to begin the new school year. Alabaster parents and students can expect new safety measures this school year. The system is working with the Alabaster Police Department to add a school resource officer. The new officer will start the week following the first week of school. This will add to the six officers they already have in the school system. Watch the video above for more.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson Co. Commission to vote on spending millions to help The World Games pay off debt
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As The World Games turns to community partners to help pay off millions that they owe to vendors, they are asking the Jefferson County Commission for $4 million. The commission will not vote on supporting The World Games out of this deficit until early September....
wvtm13.com
Man injured after multiple gunshots at Birmingham scene
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment, after being shot in the Ensley. The Birmingham Police Department reported officers responded to the 1200 block of 40th Street in Ensley just before 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim was found with injuries described as non-life threatening. The BPD...
wvtm13.com
Shelby Baptist to open new cardiovascular unit
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new cardiac unit is planned for Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster. According to a news release, the $6 million investment will create a new, modernized 14-bed cardiovascular unit. The new unit is set to open in December 2022, and will be located on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Shelby County taking over Alabaster emergency calls
ALABASTER, Ala. — Shelby County's 911 emergency center is taking over Alabaster emergency calls. Alabaster police officers will still show up for citizens. People do not need to call the seven-digit number anymore. Simply call 911. Learn more in the video above about why the transition is happening.
wvtm13.com
Body found in burned house in the Docena community
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person found inside a burned house. According to information from the Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office, firefighters were called to the 300 block of Sixth Street in Docena at about 12:13 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0