ALABASTER, Ala. — Alabaster City Schools start back on Wednesday, one of the last districts in Central Alabama to begin the new school year. Alabaster parents and students can expect new safety measures this school year. The system is working with the Alabaster Police Department to add a school resource officer. The new officer will start the week following the first week of school. This will add to the six officers they already have in the school system. Watch the video above for more.

ALABASTER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO