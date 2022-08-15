Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18.The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events.Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics. According to the report, Austin had the second-highest average Yelp rating for BBQ restaurants (4.2 stars out of 5) and scored a 95 out of 100 in our Google Trends metric, which measures how often people search the web for BBQ-related terms. It also had more than double the average amount of barbecue joints per city studied.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO