FOX Sports
Texas coach Chris Beard has big dreams for the Longhorns
It was another 100-degree afternoon in Austin, with the sun beaming down like there was no end in sight. Chris Beard pulled his Ford Bronco into the Arby’s drive-thru. In this type of heat, a pick-me-up snack was needed, and Beard had a roast beef sandwich on his mind.
AthlonSports.com
Steve Sarkisian Officially Names Texas Football's Starting Quarterback
Is Texas finally back? Only time will tell. First, the Longhorns have to find their next star quarterback. Steve Sarkisian has one guy in mind. Steve Sarkisian has officially named Quin Ewers his starting quarterback for the upcoming 2022 college football season. Ewers, the Ohio State transfer, beats out the more-experienced Hudson Card for the starting gig.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Texas QB named starter at Nebraska, per head coach Scott Frost
Nebraska is turning to former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson as its starter behind center, head coach Scott Frost revealed during a radio interview on Thursday evening. A former 4-star recruit, Thompson spent 4 seasons with the Longhorns program, redshirting in 2018. He played in a total of 7 games in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the starter in 2021. He threw for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns versus just 9 interceptions — with a completion rate of 63.2 percent — while totaling 4 more touchdowns on the ground. Thompson had 3 games with 5 passing touchdowns or more, including 6 against Kansas on Nov. 13.
Analyzing 3 true freshmen who should start for Texas football in 2022
All of the news and shakeups on the injury front for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program coming out of the first fall scrimmage last weekend have changed the picture of what this team’s two-deep depth chart will look like heading into Week 1. Texas experienced a couple of very costly injuries during the first scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 13.
Longhorns Announce Quinn Ewers As Starting QB For Week 1
The Quinn Ewers era is now officially set to begin on September 1
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Reveals His 'Pleasant Surprise' in WR Room
Texas' receiving room has taken some major hits recently, but Sarkisian labeled one up-and-comer as a "pleasant surprise."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive
LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other Issue
Mothers Against Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. The group that started about a year ago continues to grow and critique Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection this November in the race for Texas governor against his opponent Beto O’Rourke. What started as a one-person demonstration at the Austin Capital has grown into a group of about 50,000 people - mothers, fathers, grandfathers, grandmothers, aunts, and uncles.
Retina Consultants of America Adds Austin Practice to Nationwide Network
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today an alliance with Austin Retina Associates (ARA), a 10-physician practice with 16 locations in and around the greater Austin metropolitan area. This partnership furthers RCA’s Texas footprint and expands its influence in innovative research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005307/en/ Austin Retina Associates, comprised of 10 physicians, join Retina Consultants of America. (Photo: Business Wire)
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US
Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18.The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events.Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics. According to the report, Austin had the second-highest average Yelp rating for BBQ restaurants (4.2 stars out of 5) and scored a 95 out of 100 in our Google Trends metric, which measures how often people search the web for BBQ-related terms. It also had more than double the average amount of barbecue joints per city studied.
Drought 2022: How it started and how it could end
Around this time last year none of Central Texas was in drought.
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
Not AS wet for the weekend ahead of more soakings
Widespread rain and storms return as we head into a new work week. -- Nick Bannin
KXAN
Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
200 Texas teachers suspended for quitting in middle of the year
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
What You Need to Know: Texas Hunting License Tags Go Digital
AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15. Annually, Texans purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses and directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, helping make Texas one of the best places in…
