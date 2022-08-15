Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Jeremiah Collins plans to visit Kentucky after decommitting from Louisville
A class of 2023 cornerback who recently decommitted from the Louisville Cardinals is now planning a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats. Jeremiah Collins is currently ranked as a 3-star talent and was committed to Louisville before decommitting back in late June. The cornerback from Murfreesboro (TN) chose the Cards back...
aseaofblue.com
Izayah Cummings looks to build off promising sophomore season
Last year, Izayah Cummings came into his own after switching positions from wide receiver to tight end. In 2022, he will be counted on to be a key part of Kentucky’s offense. Though he may not be a starter by definition, Cummings is primed to make a major impact...
cartercountytimes.com
Attention Big Blue Nation: We still must play the 22-23 season and NCAA
Three lopsided wins over high school team dropouts and a so-so victory over an oldtimers squad that huffed and puffed up and down the floor do not a season make, much less an undefeated trip to another NCAA championship. Despite outlandish predictions and armchair observations from fans on call-in shows...
aseaofblue.com
Who college coaches believe should be the top player in 2023
One thing that is certain, the Kentucky Wildcats are going to have one of the top recruiting classes in 2023. The question is whether they will have the No. 1 overall player as a part of that class. The 2023 class is a tricky one when it comes to placing...
middlesboronews.com
Cal says Cats have chance for special season
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari got a sneak peak of his team during a four-game excursion in the Bahamas last week and came away impressed. The Wildcats reached the century mark in three games and defeated their four opponents by double digits. Calipari was impressed with his team’s performance in the finale against the Bahamas National Team, a 98-74 victory, and liked the way responded after being down late in the first half.
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
Wave 3
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawmakers meet with gas industry reps as gas prices continue sliding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gas prices continue trending downward and the national average cost for a gallon of regular was $3.92 as of Thursday, according to AAA. Lawmakers in Frankfort heard from industry representatives about the recent price trends at the pump this week. What You Need To Know. Kentucky...
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
lakercountry.com
Cattle disease in Kentucky linked to ticks
A disease affecting cattle in Kentucky is reportedly linked to ticks in the area. Two cases of a new potentially dangerous disease in cattle has been detected in Fleming and nearby Hart county, according to the state veterinarian’s office. The disease is a tickborne protozoa that infects red and...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
indherald.com
Holcombe named marketing director at Lumber King
Sydney Holcombe, formerly a digital strategy consultant for The Holler Creative, a digital marketing agency based out of Corbin, Ky., is joining Lumber King in early August. She will be taking on the inaugural role of marketing director, connecting the dots for the company online and aiding in building advertising strategies at corporate and individual store levels to accomplish company goals and drive business forward.
WTVQ
Georgetown Mounted Patrol Unit in danger of running out of funds
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown’s Mounted Police Unit has been part of the city’s police department for three years but recently is in danger of running out of funding. The unit is largely unsupported by taxpayers’ dollars, except on duty time when they train or ride, according...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAIN LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN FORENSIC MAPPING
FRANKFORT, KY (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team recently instructed an unmanned aerial system (UAS) training course attended by Kentucky’s local and county law enforcement agencies. The course focused on teaching methods to forensically map a collision or crime scene utilizing...
WUKY
Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in
The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
spectrumnews1.com
Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
