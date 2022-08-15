Read full article on original website
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
Jicarilla man charged with domestic assault
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Patrick Maestas, 33, has been charged with domestic assault for allegedly strangling the mother of his child. Court records show Maestas, a member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation was in a dispute with the woman, a member of the Navajo Nation, when the alleged assault happened. According to court records Maestas and […]
Some lawmakers concerned $10 million in funds won’t reach New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When companies or governments harm New Mexico’s natural environment, many of those situations end up in court. Since 2000, New Mexico has received more than $43 million in lawsuit settlements tied to pollution, or what’s often called “natural resource damages.” The most recent settlement, in June of this year, adds $10 […]
Shipping containers continue filling gaps in Arizona’s border barrier
YUMA, Ariz. (Border Report) — Work continued Wednesday to install shipping containers along some unfinished portions of the border wall in southwest Arizona. The 9-by-40-foot empty containers are being double-stacked and will reach a height of about 22 feet. Razor wire will be added on top. The panels for...
Trial for man accused of trying to kill NM State Police officer postponed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for Robert Nelson, the man accused of trying to kill a New Mexico State Police Officer, has been postponed. Officer Sharron Duran pulled over Nelson in 2020 because he was tailgating. As soon as she walked up to the car, Nelson was seen firing three shots at Duran, before taking […]
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused in fatal Española Blake’s Lotaburger shooting
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A manhunt in northern New Mexico has ended with the arrest of a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies and the fatal shooting of a restaurant employee in Española. In an update Wednesday evening, Española Police said Ricky Martinez, 31, was arrested.
How could Colorado River cuts impact New Mexico farmers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the federal government makes cuts on the seven states drawing water from the Colorado River, many are now asking, what cuts could New Mexico see and how will this imapct farmers across the state?. Most of the Southwest is suffering from a devastating drought...
PHOTOS: New Mexico green chile farmers struggle with production
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At a chile farm in Lemitar, New Mexico green chile is mere days away from being picked. Farmers throughout the state have been struggling with the rise in costs due to inflation, a decline in the labor force, and overall less chile production. “Our farmers are going to assure that the consumers are going to have New Mexico chile on their plates,” says Travis Day from the New Mexico Chile Association.
New Mexico woman killed after neighbor hits her with trailer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virginia Poe, 82, was hit by her neighbors flatbed trailer and killed on August 18. New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, which happened on the 1400 block of Roosevelt Rd. 5, just outside Portales. NMSP say Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road. They say her 88-year-old neighbor was […]
New Mexico restaurants still struggling post-COVID
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but the impact it had on local restaurants is still visible. Many restaurants ended up closing their doors, and those still open are struggling. Rory Miranda is the owner of the cafe, Empire Board Game Library in Nob Hill. He says he’s seen […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand
[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Thursday found...
Official trailer released for Netlfix movie filmed in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new trailer was released for a movie filmed right here in New Mexico, starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris. ‘End of the Road’ tells the story of a widowed woman who loses her job and moves her family cross-country to start a new life. But things take a turn when her family becomes […]
Heavy rain moves into New Mexico this weekend
Drier air will limit storm chances in northern New Mexico Thursday, but rain is still likely in the southern half of the state. An impressive surge of monsoon moisture arrives this weekend bringing heavy rain to parts of the state. Drier air will bring a break from the rain north...
Heavy storms in southern and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northern and southern portions of New Mexico, brought on by two separate disturbances. A large, once tropical, low pressure system is passing through Mexico, bringing a surge of monsoon moisture and heavy rainfall across the south. A separate disturbance has stalled out […]
Heavy rain starts to move into parts of New Mexico Friday
Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend. Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger...
NMSP: Flooding causes I-40 closure east of Gallup
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is reporting all lanes of I-40 are closed Monday afternoon at milepost 33 east of Gallup due to flooding. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. For updates on road conditions, visit nmroads.com.
Heavy rain and flood watch for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light showers are moving through northeast and northwest New Mexico this morning, but most showers will end by mid-morning. Heavier rain is moving through far southern New Mexico, which will continue to push west during the morning and the rest of the day. Scattered storms will develop in the high terrain and […]
Isolated storms today, widespread rain over weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Northern, eastern and southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and some heavy downpours this morning. Most rain should end by mid-morning. Today will be partly cloudy with lower temperatures and isolated showers and storms. Storms will develop in the mountains, pushing south/southwest throughout the evening. Most of the northern New […]
